API Observability Comparison: Error Reporting, Analytics, and Debugging

Compare API observability features across platforms — error reporting, analytics dashboards, real-time debugging, and log integration for Zuplo, Apigee, Kong, and more.

You can’t manage what you can’t measure. When your API starts returning 500 errors at 2 AM, the difference between a five-minute fix and a five-hour firefight comes down to one thing: observability. Knowing what is happening with your API traffic in real time — who is calling what, how fast responses are, where errors are occurring — is not a nice-to-have. It is critical for debugging, performance optimization, and SLA compliance.

But “observability” means different things on different platforms. Some API gateways give you a basic request count and call it a day. Others provide full-stack distributed tracing, per-consumer analytics, and real-time error reporting with stack traces. The gap between these extremes can make or break your ability to operate an API at scale.

This guide compares the observability capabilities of six major API management platforms — Zuplo, Apigee, Kong Konnect, AWS API Gateway, Tyk, and Cloudflare — so you can choose the right tooling for your team.

What API Observability Includes

Before diving into platform comparisons, let’s define what “API observability” actually means. The concept borrows from the three pillars of general observability, adapted for the API context.

The Three Pillars

Logging covers request and response logs — the raw record of every API call. This includes HTTP method, path, status code, request headers, response body size, caller identity, and timestamps. Good API logging captures enough detail to reproduce any issue without requiring you to guess what happened.

Metrics are aggregated numerical measurements over time: latency percentiles (p50, p95, p99), error rates by status code, throughput (requests per second), and payload sizes. Metrics tell you the shape of your API’s behavior and let you set alerts for when things drift outside normal bounds.

Tracing follows a single request end-to-end through your system. For an API gateway, this means tracking the request from the client through the gateway, through any middleware or policy execution, to the backend service, and back. Tracing is essential for diagnosing latency issues in complex architectures.

Beyond the Three Pillars

For API platforms specifically, observability also includes:

Analytics dashboards : Visual summaries of traffic patterns, top consumers, most-used endpoints, and error trends.

: Visual summaries of traffic patterns, top consumers, most-used endpoints, and error trends. Alerting : Automated notifications when error rates spike, latency exceeds thresholds, or traffic patterns change.

: Automated notifications when error rates spike, latency exceeds thresholds, or traffic patterns change. Debugging tools : Request replay, error categorization, and stack trace visibility for gateway-level errors.

: Request replay, error categorization, and stack trace visibility for gateway-level errors. Developer-facing analytics: Usage data exposed to your API consumers through a developer portal, giving them visibility into their own consumption patterns.

Platform Comparison Matrix

Here is a high-level comparison of observability features across six platforms. The sections that follow go deeper into each.

Feature Zuplo Apigee Kong (Konnect) AWS API Gateway Tyk Cloudflare Request Logging Built-in, structured Built-in, detailed Plugin-based CloudWatch access logs Built-in + Pump system Workers analytics Real-Time Analytics Yes, dashboard Yes, API Analytics Vitals (limited real-time) CloudWatch metrics Dashboard analytics Dashboard, limited API focus Error Reporting Stack traces, categorization Error flow analysis Basic error logging CloudWatch Logs Dashboard error views Basic error rates Custom Metrics Via TypeScript policies Custom reports, analytics API Prometheus plugin Custom CloudWatch metrics Custom middleware Workers analytics engine Log Export DataDog, Splunk, Loki, more Cloud Logging, BigQuery File, HTTP, syslog, Kafka CloudWatch, S3, Kinesis Pump to Elasticsearch, Kafka Logpush (enterprise) Latency Tracking Per-request, p50/p95/p99 Latency analysis reports Vitals latency metrics CloudWatch latency metrics Dashboard latency graphs TTFB in analytics Developer-Facing Analytics Built-in developer portal Drupal portal (custom) Dev portal (limited) Not built-in Portal with basic stats Not available Observability Pricing Included in all plans Included, higher base cost Vitals in Plus/Enterprise Pay per CloudWatch usage Included in licensed tiers Basic free, Logpush paid

Deep Dives by Platform

Zuplo

Zuplo treats observability as a first-class feature, not an add-on. Every request that flows through the gateway is logged with structured data including the request method, path, status code, latency, consumer identity, and any custom metadata you attach via policies.

The real-time analytics dashboard shows traffic volume, error rates, latency distributions, and per-endpoint breakdowns without any configuration. You can filter by time range, status code, consumer, and endpoint to narrow down exactly what you are investigating.

Error reporting goes beyond simple status code counts. When errors occur in your gateway policies or custom TypeScript handlers, Zuplo captures full stack traces and categorizes errors by type. This means you can distinguish between a downstream timeout, a policy validation failure, and an unhandled exception in your custom code — all from the dashboard.

For log export, Zuplo integrates with the tools your team already uses. You can ship logs to DataDog, Splunk, Dynatrace, Loki, or any HTTP-compatible log collector. Configuration is straightforward:

TypeScript ts // modules/log-plugin.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function logPlugin ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Access rich request context context.log. info ({ consumer: context.incomingRequestProperties.consumer?.name, method: request.method, path: new URL (request.url).pathname, userAgent: request.headers. get ( "user-agent" ), }); return request; }

What sets Zuplo apart is developer-facing analytics. API consumers who authenticate through the developer portal can see their own usage data — request counts, error rates, and latency — without you building any custom dashboards. This reduces support burden significantly because developers can self-diagnose issues before filing a ticket.

Custom observability logic is written in TypeScript as gateway policies, so you can enrich logs with business context, compute custom metrics, or implement sampling strategies — all in familiar code.

Apigee

Google’s Apigee brings the full weight of enterprise analytics to API management. The API Analytics feature provides pre-built and custom reports covering traffic composition, error analysis, latency breakdown, and developer engagement.

Apigee’s analytics data is stored in a dedicated analytics infrastructure and can be queried through the management API or exported to BigQuery for custom analysis. Custom reports let you slice data by any combination of dimensions — developer app, API product, geography, response code, and more.

The platform also includes monetization analytics for tracking revenue, billing, and rate plan adoption — a differentiator for organizations that charge for API access.

On the debugging side, Apigee’s Trace tool lets you capture and inspect individual API calls as they flow through the proxy pipeline. You can see how each policy modifies the request and response, which is valuable for diagnosing complex policy chains.

The trade-off is cost and complexity. Apigee’s analytics are comprehensive but the platform carries a high price tag, and configuring custom analytics often requires navigating a steep learning curve. Log export goes through Google Cloud Logging, which then routes to your preferred destination — adding an extra hop compared to direct integrations.

Kong (Konnect)

Kong approaches observability through its plugin architecture. The Vitals feature (available in Kong Konnect Plus and Enterprise) provides dashboard analytics covering request counts, latency, and status code distributions.

For logging, Kong offers a collection of plugins:

file-log : Writes structured logs to the filesystem

: Writes structured logs to the filesystem http-log : Sends logs to an HTTP endpoint

: Sends logs to an HTTP endpoint syslog : Forwards to syslog servers

: Forwards to syslog servers tcp-log / udp-log : For custom log collectors

: For custom log collectors kafka-log: Direct integration with Apache Kafka

The Prometheus plugin exposes Kong metrics in Prometheus format, making it straightforward to integrate with Grafana dashboards. This is Kong’s strongest observability story — if your team already runs Prometheus and Grafana, Kong slots in cleanly.

Where Kong falls shorter is in built-in error reporting and developer-facing analytics. Error analysis relies on parsing logs externally, and the developer portal provides limited usage visibility compared to purpose-built solutions. Real-time analytics in Vitals also has latency — it is not truly real-time for high-volume APIs.

AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway leans entirely on the broader AWS observability ecosystem. Every API deployed on the platform can be configured with two types of logging:

Access logging captures a customizable log format for each request, written to CloudWatch Logs. You define the format using context variables:

plaintext { "requestId":"$context.requestId", "ip":"$context.identity.sourceIp", "method":"$context.httpMethod", "path":"$context.path", "status":"$context.status", "latency":"$context.responseLatency" }

Execution logging captures detailed information about API Gateway’s processing of each request, including authorization results, integration latency, and transformation details. This is useful for debugging but generates significant log volume and cost.

CloudWatch Metrics provides standard metrics (count, latency, 4XX errors, 5XX errors) with one-minute granularity. You can set CloudWatch Alarms on any of these metrics for automated alerting.

The AWS approach is reliable and deeply integrated with the rest of the cloud platform, but it is bare-bones from an API-specific perspective. There are no built-in analytics dashboards tailored to API traffic patterns, no per-consumer analytics, and no developer portal integration. You will need to build these yourself using CloudWatch dashboards, QuickSight, or third-party tools. Detailed logging also incurs additional CloudWatch charges that can add up at scale.

Tyk

Tyk provides a built-in Dashboard with analytics covering request volume, error rates, latency, and per-endpoint breakdowns. The dashboard is one of Tyk’s strengths — it is more purpose-built for API analytics than what you get from generic cloud monitoring tools.

For log export, Tyk uses a Pump system — a separate component that reads from Tyk’s analytics store and writes to external systems. Supported pump destinations include Elasticsearch, Kafka, Prometheus, Splunk, Datadog, InfluxDB, and more. The pump architecture provides flexibility, but it is another component to deploy and maintain.

Tyk’s Prometheus integration works well for teams already invested in the Prometheus/Grafana ecosystem. The gateway exposes detailed metrics that can be scraped and visualized alongside your other infrastructure metrics.

The developer portal includes basic usage statistics, though it is less polished than dedicated developer experience platforms. Error reporting is available through the dashboard but lacks deeper features like stack trace capture or error categorization for gateway-level issues.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s observability is oriented around its CDN and Workers platform rather than API management specifically. The Analytics dashboard shows request volume, bandwidth, cache hit rates, and geographic distribution. If you are using Workers as an API gateway layer, Workers Analytics Engine provides custom metrics capabilities.

For log export, Logpush can send access logs to destinations like S3, R2, Datadog, Splunk, and BigQuery — but it is an enterprise feature. Free and Pro plans are limited to the dashboard analytics.

Where Cloudflare is lacking for API observability is in API-specific features. There is no built-in concept of API consumers, no per-consumer analytics, no error categorization beyond HTTP status codes, and no developer-facing analytics portal. If you are building an API product on Cloudflare, you will need to layer your own observability tooling on top.

That said, Cloudflare’s edge network provides excellent performance data — TTFB (time to first byte), origin response time, and geographic latency breakdowns are all available and useful for optimizing API performance at the edge.

Error Reporting and Debugging

Debugging API issues is uniquely challenging. Unlike a web application where you can open browser dev tools and see what went wrong, API errors often surface as opaque status codes with minimal context. A 502 error could mean your backend is down, a timeout occurred, a TLS handshake failed, or a dozen other things.

Effective error reporting for APIs needs to answer three questions quickly:

What failed? — Not just “500 error” but what specific component or policy in the request pipeline failed, with a stack trace when applicable. Who was affected? — Which consumers, endpoints, or geographic regions experienced the error. When did it start? — Trend data showing whether this is a new issue, a recurring pattern, or a sudden spike.

Zuplo and Apigee handle this best. Zuplo provides automatic error categorization and stack traces for gateway-level errors, making it straightforward to pinpoint whether the issue is in your custom policy code, an authentication failure, or a backend connectivity problem. Apigee’s Trace tool lets you step through the proxy pipeline request-by-request to see exactly where processing diverged from expectations.

Kong and Tyk require you to export logs and build error analysis externally — typically by shipping structured logs to Elasticsearch or Datadog and building dashboards there. AWS API Gateway gives you execution logs in CloudWatch, which are detailed but require you to parse and correlate them yourself.

Log Integration Patterns

Most teams already have an observability stack in place — Datadog, Splunk, Elasticsearch, Grafana, or similar. The key question is how easily your API gateway logs integrate with what you already use.

There are three common integration patterns:

Direct integration is the simplest: the gateway ships logs directly to your observability platform via a built-in connector. Zuplo’s log export plugins and Kong’s logging plugins follow this pattern. Configuration is typically a destination URL and an authentication credential.

Pipeline integration routes logs through an intermediate system. Tyk’s Pump architecture and AWS API Gateway’s CloudWatch-to-Kinesis-to-destination pattern are examples. This adds flexibility (you can fan out to multiple destinations) but introduces operational overhead.

Pull-based integration has your observability platform scrape metrics from the gateway. Kong’s Prometheus plugin and Tyk’s Prometheus endpoint follow this model. It works well if Prometheus is already your metrics backbone.

Here is an example of configuring Zuplo to export logs to Datadog using the built-in log plugin:

JSON json // zuplo.jsonc - Log export configuration { "logPlugins" : [ { "name" : "datadog" , "type" : "datadog-log-plugin" , "options" : { "url" : "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs" , "apiKey" : "$env(DATADOG_API_KEY)" , "service" : "my-api-gateway" , "source" : "zuplo" } } ] }

With this in place, every request flowing through the gateway is automatically shipped to Datadog with structured fields that map to Datadog’s log facets. No custom code required.

For platforms that don’t offer direct integration, you can typically use a lightweight log forwarder like Fluent Bit or Vector to bridge the gap. The trade-off is added infrastructure to maintain.

Developer-Facing Analytics

One of the most underappreciated aspects of API observability is exposing usage data to your API consumers. When developers integrating with your API can see their own request counts, error rates, and latency metrics, several good things happen:

Reduced support load : Developers can self-diagnose issues. “Am I hitting the rate limit?” and “Is my error rate higher than normal?” are questions they can answer themselves.

: Developers can self-diagnose issues. “Am I hitting the rate limit?” and “Is my error rate higher than normal?” are questions they can answer themselves. Better integration quality : Visibility into error patterns helps developers fix issues in their integration code without needing to contact your team.

: Visibility into error patterns helps developers fix issues in their integration code without needing to contact your team. Trust and transparency: Showing consumers their own data builds confidence in your API platform. It signals that you take reliability seriously.

Not all platforms support this equally. Zuplo builds developer-facing analytics directly into its developer portal — each authenticated consumer sees their own usage dashboard with no additional configuration. Apigee can expose analytics through its Drupal-based portal, but it requires custom development. Kong and Tyk offer developer portals with limited built-in analytics. AWS API Gateway and Cloudflare don’t provide this capability natively.

If developer experience is a priority for your API program, this feature alone can be a deciding factor.

How to Choose

Selecting the right observability approach depends on three factors:

Your Existing Observability Stack

If your team is already deep into Prometheus and Grafana, Kong or Tyk integrate naturally. If you are standardized on Datadog or Splunk, prioritize platforms with direct export integrations — Zuplo and Kong both handle this well. If you are an all-AWS shop, API Gateway’s CloudWatch integration will feel familiar, though limited.

Team Size and Operational Budget

Small teams benefit most from platforms with built-in observability that works out of the box. Building custom analytics dashboards and error reporting pipelines takes engineering time that could go toward building API features. Zuplo’s approach — comprehensive observability included with no extra configuration — is ideal for teams that want to focus on their API product rather than their monitoring infrastructure.

Larger enterprise teams with dedicated platform engineering may prefer the flexibility of Apigee or Tyk, where they can build exactly the observability system they want, even if it takes more effort.

Budget for Observability

Observability costs can sneak up on you. AWS API Gateway’s CloudWatch charges scale with log volume and metric resolution. Apigee’s analytics are comprehensive but baked into an already-expensive platform. Kong’s Vitals requires a paid tier.

Zuplo includes observability in all plans, Tyk includes it in licensed tiers, and Cloudflare’s basic analytics are free (with Logpush requiring an enterprise plan).

Decision Framework

Scenario Recommended Platform Small team, want built-in analytics Zuplo Enterprise, need custom reports and billing analytics Apigee Already running Prometheus/Grafana Kong or Tyk All-AWS infrastructure AWS API Gateway Edge performance is primary concern Cloudflare Developer portal analytics matter Zuplo

Start Measuring What Matters

API observability is not optional for any team running APIs in production. The question is whether your gateway gives you what you need out of the box or forces you to build it yourself.

Zuplo provides built-in request logging, real-time analytics, error reporting with stack traces, log export to your existing tools, and developer-facing analytics — all included, all without extra infrastructure to deploy.

Sign up for Zuplo and start getting visibility into your API traffic in minutes, not weeks.