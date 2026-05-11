API Authentication vs Authorization: Key Differences and How API Gateways Handle Both

Learn the difference between API authentication and authorization, why both matter, and how API gateways enforce identity verification and access control.

Authentication and authorization are the two pillars of API security, but they’re frequently confused — or worse, treated as the same thing. Getting the distinction wrong leads to real vulnerabilities: APIs that verify identity but fail to check permissions, or systems that enforce access rules but can’t confirm who’s actually making the request.

If you’re building or securing APIs, understanding where authentication ends and authorization begins is essential. This article breaks down the core differences, walks through the methods and patterns you’ll encounter in practice, and shows how API gateways enforce both at the edge.

Authentication: Proving Who You Are

Authentication answers a single question: “Who is making this request?”

When a client sends a request to your API, authentication is the process of verifying the identity behind that request. It doesn’t care what the caller wants to do — it only cares whether the caller is who they claim to be. If authentication fails, the API responds with a 401 Unauthorized status and the request stops immediately.

Think of authentication as the front door of a building. A security guard checks your ID badge before letting you in. The guard doesn’t care which floor you’re heading to or which rooms you need access to. Their job is confirming your identity — nothing more.

Common API Authentication Methods

Modern APIs rely on several authentication methods, each suited to different use cases:

API keys — A unique string passed as a header or query parameter. Simple to implement, ideal for server-to-server communication and public APIs where you need to identify the caller and track usage. API keys work best when paired with a management system that handles creation, rotation, and revocation.

— A unique string passed as a header or query parameter. Simple to implement, ideal for server-to-server communication and public APIs where you need to identify the caller and track usage. API keys work best when paired with a management system that handles creation, rotation, and revocation. JWT (JSON Web Tokens) — Self-contained tokens that carry claims about the user (like their ID, email, or roles). The API verifies the token’s signature without making a database call, making JWTs efficient for distributed systems.

— Self-contained tokens that carry claims about the user (like their ID, email, or roles). The API verifies the token’s signature without making a database call, making JWTs efficient for distributed systems. OAuth 2.0 — A delegation framework where users grant limited access to third-party applications without sharing their credentials. OAuth issues access tokens (often JWTs) that define what the token holder can do.

— A delegation framework where users grant limited access to third-party applications without sharing their credentials. OAuth issues access tokens (often JWTs) that define what the token holder can do. OpenID Connect (OIDC) — A layer on top of OAuth 2.0 that adds identity verification. While OAuth handles authorization grants, OIDC returns an ID token confirming who the user is.

— A layer on top of OAuth 2.0 that adds identity verification. While OAuth handles authorization grants, OIDC returns an ID token confirming who the user is. mTLS (Mutual TLS) — Both the client and server present certificates to verify each other’s identity. Common in zero-trust architectures and service-to-service communication where strong mutual verification is required.

— Both the client and server present certificates to verify each other’s identity. Common in zero-trust architectures and service-to-service communication where strong mutual verification is required. Basic Authentication — A username and password encoded in the request header. It’s simple but offers minimal security since credentials are sent with every request.

Each method has trade-offs around security, complexity, and developer experience. For a deeper comparison, see our guide on the top API authentication methods.

Authorization: Controlling What You Can Do

Authorization answers a different question: “Is this caller allowed to perform this action?”

Once authentication confirms an identity, authorization checks whether that identity has permission to access the requested resource or perform the requested operation. If authorization fails, the API responds with a 403 Forbidden status — the caller is known, but not permitted.

Returning to the building analogy: you’ve shown your badge to the security guard and entered the building. Now you swipe your badge at a door on the third floor. The access control system knows who you are (authentication already happened) and checks whether you have clearance for that specific room. That’s authorization.

Common API Authorization Patterns

Authorization can be implemented using several well-established patterns:

RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) — Users are assigned roles (like admin , editor , or viewer ), and each role carries a set of permissions. The API checks whether the user’s role grants access to the requested endpoint or operation. RBAC is straightforward to implement but can become rigid when you need fine-grained control.

— Users are assigned roles (like , , or ), and each role carries a set of permissions. The API checks whether the user’s role grants access to the requested endpoint or operation. RBAC is straightforward to implement but can become rigid when you need fine-grained control. ABAC (Attribute-Based Access Control) — Access decisions are based on attributes of the user, the resource, and the environment. For example, “allow access if the user’s department matches the resource’s department and the request originates from a corporate IP.” ABAC is flexible but adds complexity.

— Access decisions are based on attributes of the user, the resource, and the environment. For example, “allow access if the user’s department matches the resource’s department and the request originates from a corporate IP.” ABAC is flexible but adds complexity. ReBAC (Relationship-Based Access Control) — Permissions derive from the relationship between a user and a resource. Inspired by Google’s Zanzibar system, ReBAC answers questions like “Can this user edit this specific document?” Systems like OpenFGA and Okta FGA implement this model.

— Permissions derive from the relationship between a user and a resource. Inspired by Google’s Zanzibar system, ReBAC answers questions like “Can this user edit this specific document?” Systems like OpenFGA and Okta FGA implement this model. Scopes — Commonly used with OAuth 2.0, scopes define the boundaries of an access token. A token might have read:users scope but not write:users , limiting what the token holder can do regardless of their identity.

— Commonly used with OAuth 2.0, scopes define the boundaries of an access token. A token might have scope but not , limiting what the token holder can do regardless of their identity. Policy-as-code — Authorization rules written in code or a domain-specific language, evaluated at request time. This approach (used by tools like OPA, or directly in a programmable gateway) keeps authorization logic explicit, testable, and version-controlled.

For a detailed look at fine-grained authorization models, see our article on RBAC, ABAC, ReBAC, and AuthZEN at the gateway.

Side-by-Side: Authentication vs Authorization

Understanding the boundary between these two concepts prevents architectural mistakes and helps you debug security issues faster:

Purpose — Authentication verifies identity. Authorization enforces permissions.

— Authentication verifies identity. Authorization enforces permissions. When it runs — Authentication happens first in the request pipeline. Authorization runs after a valid identity has been established.

— Authentication happens first in the request pipeline. Authorization runs after a valid identity has been established. What it evaluates — Authentication checks credentials (tokens, keys, certificates). Authorization checks permissions, roles, relationships, or policies.

— Authentication checks credentials (tokens, keys, certificates). Authorization checks permissions, roles, relationships, or policies. Failure response — Authentication failure returns 401 Unauthorized . Authorization failure returns 403 Forbidden .

— Authentication failure returns . Authorization failure returns . Typical data sources — Authentication relies on identity providers (Auth0, Okta, Cognito, etc.). Authorization relies on permission stores, policy engines, or role databases.

— Authentication relies on identity providers (Auth0, Okta, Cognito, etc.). Authorization relies on permission stores, policy engines, or role databases. Can it be skipped? — Some endpoints allow anonymous access (no authentication required). Authorization without prior authentication is rarely meaningful.

Why Both Matter: OWASP API Security Risks

The OWASP API Security Top 10 highlights just how often authentication and authorization go wrong in production:

API2 — Broken Authentication covers weaknesses in identity verification: missing authentication on endpoints, weak token validation, credential stuffing vulnerabilities, and failure to enforce token expiration.

covers weaknesses in identity verification: missing authentication on endpoints, weak token validation, credential stuffing vulnerabilities, and failure to enforce token expiration. API1 — Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) is the #1 API risk. It occurs when an API authenticates a user but fails to verify whether that user should access a specific object. A user might request /api/orders/12345 , and the API returns the data without checking whether order 12345 belongs to them.

is the #1 API risk. It occurs when an API authenticates a user but fails to verify whether that user should access a specific object. A user might request , and the API returns the data without checking whether order 12345 belongs to them. API5 — Broken Function Level Authorization (BFLA) happens when regular users can call administrative endpoints because the API doesn’t check whether the user’s role grants access to that function.

The pattern is clear: most teams eventually get authentication right, but authorization is where the vulnerabilities hide. This is because authentication is typically a gateway-level concern (configure it once), while authorization requires per-resource and per-action checks that are easy to miss as APIs grow.

For guidance on diagnosing these specific vulnerabilities, see our troubleshooting guides for Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) and Broken Function Level Authorization (BFLA).

Enforcing Auth at the API Gateway

An API gateway sits between your clients and your backend services, making it the natural enforcement point for both authentication and authorization. Handling auth at the gateway gives you several advantages:

Defense in depth — Unauthenticated and unauthorized requests are rejected before they touch your backend. This reduces the attack surface and prevents malicious traffic from consuming backend resources.

— Unauthenticated and unauthorized requests are rejected before they touch your backend. This reduces the attack surface and prevents malicious traffic from consuming backend resources. Consistent enforcement — Instead of each microservice implementing its own auth logic (with inevitable inconsistencies), the gateway applies a uniform security layer across every endpoint.

— Instead of each microservice implementing its own auth logic (with inevitable inconsistencies), the gateway applies a uniform security layer across every endpoint. Reduced latency — Edge-deployed gateways verify credentials close to the user, cutting round-trip time for auth checks.

— Edge-deployed gateways verify credentials close to the user, cutting round-trip time for auth checks. Separation of concerns — Backend services focus on business logic. Auth logic lives in the gateway layer, making it easier to audit and update without touching application code.

How Zuplo Handles Authentication

Zuplo’s gateway is identity-provider agnostic. You can protect your API with built-in authentication policies for any major identity provider — Auth0, Okta, Clerk, Supabase, Firebase, AWS Cognito, PropelAuth, or any OIDC-compliant provider through the OpenID JWT policy.

You can also use API key authentication with Zuplo’s built-in key management, which provides creation, rotation, revocation, and self-serve developer access out of the box.

Authentication policies are configured per route, so you can apply different auth methods to different endpoints. A public health-check endpoint might require no authentication, while your data endpoints use JWT validation and your partner integrations use API keys — all configured declaratively:

JSON json { "path" : "/v1/users/:id" , "methods" : [ "GET" ], "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-jwt-auth" ] } }

How Zuplo Handles Authorization

This is where Zuplo’s programmable approach shines. Because Zuplo lets you write custom policies in TypeScript, you can implement authorization logic that exactly matches your domain requirements rather than being constrained by a fixed plugin model.

For RBAC, you can write a policy that checks the authenticated user’s roles against the requirements of a specific route:

TypeScript typescript import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface PolicyOptions { allowedRoles : string []; } export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : PolicyOptions , policyName : string , ) { if ( ! request.user) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } if ( ! options.allowedRoles. some (( role ) => request.user?.data.roles. includes (role), ) ) { context.log. error ( `User '${ request . user . sub }' lacks required role for ${ request . method } ${ request . url }` , ); return HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context); } return request; }

For fine-grained authorization, Zuplo integrates with external policy decision points through the AuthZEN policy — an OpenID Foundation standard that provides a uniform interface for querying any compatible authorization engine:

JSON json { "name" : "authz-check" , "policyType" : "authzen-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AuthZenInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "authorizerHostname" : "pdp.example.com" , "subject" : { "type" : "identity" , "id" : "$authzen-prop(request.user.sub)" }, "resource" : { "type" : "route" , "id" : "$authzen-prop(context.route.path)" }, "action" : { "name" : "$authzen-prop(request.method)" } } } }

You can also integrate with OpenFGA or Okta FGA for relationship-based access control, or write entirely custom authorization logic that calls your own policy engine, checks a database, or evaluates complex business rules — all in TypeScript, running at the edge.

Choosing the Right Auth Strategy

Deciding how to implement authentication and authorization depends on your API’s use case, your user base, and your security requirements. Here’s a practical framework:

For Public APIs with Third-Party Developers

Authentication: API keys are the most developer-friendly option. They’re easy to generate, include in requests, and revoke. Pair them with a self-serve developer portal so consumers can manage their own keys.

Authorization: Rate limiting and quota enforcement based on the API key’s plan or tier. Layer in scope-based access if certain endpoints should be restricted to specific consumers.

For B2B SaaS APIs

Authentication: JWT tokens issued by your customer’s identity provider (via OIDC) or your own. This lets each customer use their existing identity infrastructure.

Authorization: RBAC tied to organizational roles. Many B2B APIs need tenant-level isolation — ensuring a user from Company A can never access Company B’s data — which requires authorization checks on every request.

For Internal Microservices

Authentication: mTLS for service-to-service communication, ensuring both ends of every connection are verified.

Authorization: Service-level access policies. Not every microservice should be able to call every other microservice. Use the gateway to enforce which services can reach which endpoints.

For High-Security or Compliance-Driven APIs

Authentication: Multi-factor or certificate-based authentication. OIDC-compliant tokens with strict validation (audience, issuer, expiration).

Authorization: Fine-grained ABAC or ReBAC with an external policy decision point. Externalized authorization (via AuthZEN or similar) provides an audit trail and centralizes access decisions for compliance.

The Key Takeaway

Authentication and authorization are distinct but inseparable. Authentication without authorization means anyone with valid credentials can access anything. Authorization without authentication means you’re making access decisions about unknown identities. Robust API security requires both, enforced consistently.

The most effective approach is to handle both at the API gateway layer: authenticate every request at the edge, then apply authorization policies before traffic reaches your backend. This gives you a single enforcement point that’s easy to audit, update, and extend as your API grows.

If you’re ready to implement authentication and authorization for your API, Zuplo’s programmable gateway lets you configure auth policies declaratively, write custom authorization logic in TypeScript, and deploy to over 300 edge locations worldwide — so your security runs as close to your users as possible.

Start building with Zuplo for free and secure your API at the edge in minutes.