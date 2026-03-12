API Gateway for GraphQL: Federation, Proxying, and Best Practices

Learn how API gateways handle GraphQL APIs — from proxying and federation to rate limiting, security, and best practices for production.

GraphQL gives frontend teams the power to request exactly the data they need — no more over-fetching, no more chaining three REST calls to render a single page. But that flexibility comes with a cost. A single GraphQL endpoint can accept arbitrarily complex queries, which means authentication, rate limiting, and abuse prevention all work differently than they do with REST. That is where an API gateway comes in.

An API gateway for GraphQL sits between your clients and your GraphQL server (or servers), enforcing security policies, managing traffic, and providing observability — without requiring changes to your application code. Whether you are running a single GraphQL service or stitching together a federated supergraph, a gateway layer gives you the operational controls that production APIs demand.

Why GraphQL Needs an API Gateway

REST APIs expose discrete endpoints with predictable resource consumption. A GET /users/123 request always fetches roughly the same data. GraphQL is different. A client can request a deeply nested query that fans out across dozens of resolvers, or craft a query that fetches a few scalar fields. The server cannot predict the cost of a request just by looking at the URL.

This creates several challenges that an API gateway is uniquely positioned to solve:

Unpredictable query cost — A malicious or careless client can send a query that consumes disproportionate backend resources. Without depth limiting and complexity analysis at the gateway, your origin server bears the full load.

— A malicious or careless client can send a query that consumes disproportionate backend resources. Without depth limiting and complexity analysis at the gateway, your origin server bears the full load. Authentication at a single endpoint — Unlike REST, where you can apply different auth rules per route, GraphQL typically exposes one /graphql endpoint. You need a centralized layer to verify tokens, API keys, or OAuth credentials before queries reach your resolvers.

— Unlike REST, where you can apply different auth rules per route, GraphQL typically exposes one endpoint. You need a centralized layer to verify tokens, API keys, or OAuth credentials before queries reach your resolvers. Rate limiting by identity, not just IP — GraphQL APIs need rate limiting that accounts for authenticated consumers, not just raw request counts. A gateway can tie rate limits to API keys or user identities across all queries.

— GraphQL APIs need rate limiting that accounts for authenticated consumers, not just raw request counts. A gateway can tie rate limits to API keys or user identities across all queries. Introspection control — GraphQL’s introspection system exposes your entire schema. In production, you likely want to disable or filter introspection to prevent attackers from mapping your data model.

— GraphQL’s introspection system exposes your entire schema. In production, you likely want to disable or filter introspection to prevent attackers from mapping your data model. Observability blind spots — With one endpoint handling all traffic, traditional HTTP monitoring tools cannot distinguish between lightweight and expensive operations without GraphQL-aware instrumentation.

How API Gateways Handle GraphQL

API gateways interact with GraphQL APIs in several ways, ranging from simple proxying to full schema composition. The right approach depends on your architecture and team structure.

Query Proxying

The simplest pattern is transparent proxying. The gateway receives a GraphQL request, applies policies (authentication, rate limiting, logging), and forwards the request to your GraphQL server. The gateway does not need to understand your schema — it treats the GraphQL endpoint like any other HTTP backend.

This is the most common starting point. You get gateway-level security and traffic management without modifying your GraphQL server or schema.

Schema Federation

Federation is an architectural pattern where multiple GraphQL services (subgraphs) each own a portion of the overall schema. A gateway composes these subgraphs into a single unified schema (the supergraph) that clients query against.

Apollo Federation popularized this approach. Each subgraph extends shared types using directives like @key and @external , and the gateway handles query planning — splitting an incoming query across the relevant subgraphs and merging the results.

Federation works well for large organizations where separate teams own different parts of the data graph. It does add operational complexity: you need a schema registry, composition validation in CI/CD, and careful attention to cross-service dependencies.

Schema Stitching

Schema stitching predates federation and takes a different approach: the gateway merges schemas from multiple GraphQL services by defining explicit relationships between them at the gateway layer. Unlike federation, the individual services do not need to be aware of each other or use special directives.

Some gateways, like Tyk, offer built-in stitching capabilities through features like their Universal Data Graph, which can combine GraphQL and REST endpoints into a unified GraphQL API without code changes to the underlying services.

Persisted Queries

Persisted queries (also called trusted documents) let you register allowed queries ahead of time and reference them by hash at runtime. The gateway only executes pre-approved queries, which eliminates the risk of arbitrary query injection and reduces payload sizes.

This pattern pairs well with gateway-level enforcement. The gateway can reject any query that does not match a registered hash, providing a strong security boundary.

Key Gateway Features for GraphQL

Not every gateway feature maps cleanly to GraphQL. Here are the capabilities that matter most for GraphQL workloads.

Rate Limiting

Standard rate limiting counts requests per time window, but a single GraphQL request can vary enormously in cost. Some specialized gateways (like Kong’s GraphQL Rate Limiting Advanced plugin) can rate limit based on query complexity scoring. More commonly, gateways combine standard per-consumer rate limiting with a separate complexity limit policy that rejects overly expensive queries before they execute.

At a minimum, your gateway should support per-consumer rate limiting tied to authenticated identities (API keys or JWT claims) so that each consumer gets a fair share of your API capacity.

Query Depth Limiting

Depth limiting restricts how many levels deep a query can nest. This is a straightforward defense against recursive queries that could overload your resolvers:

GraphQL graphql { # Level 0 user { # Level 1 friends { # Level 2 friends { # Level 3 friends { # Level 4 — blocked by depth limit name } } } } }

A depth limit of 5–10 is reasonable for most APIs. Setting it at the gateway means your application code does not need to handle this concern.

Query Complexity Analysis

Complexity analysis assigns a cost to each field and enforces a maximum total cost per query. A simple scalar field might cost 1 point, while a list field that triggers a database query might cost 10. The gateway sums the cost before executing the query and rejects anything over the threshold:

GraphQL graphql { users { # Complexity: 10 (list query) name # Complexity: 1 email # Complexity: 1 posts { # Complexity: 10 (nested list) title # Complexity: 1 comments { # Complexity: 10 (nested list) body # Complexity: 1 } } } } # Total complexity: 34

This is more nuanced than depth limiting and catches queries that are wide (many fields) rather than deep.

Introspection Control

GraphQL introspection lets clients query __schema and __type to discover your API’s entire type system. This is essential during development but can be a security risk in production. A gateway should let you:

Disable introspection entirely for public-facing endpoints

for public-facing endpoints Filter introspection responses to hide internal types and sensitive fields while still exposing the public schema

Authentication and Authorization

The gateway is the natural place to enforce authentication for GraphQL APIs. API key validation, JWT verification, and OAuth token introspection all happen before the request reaches your GraphQL server. This means your resolvers can focus on data fetching, not credential validation.

Field-level authorization is a trickier problem. While some gateways support it natively, many teams handle field-level permissions in their resolver logic or through GraphQL directives. The gateway handles coarse-grained access (is this consumer allowed to call the API at all?), and the application handles fine-grained access (can this user see this specific field?).

GraphQL Federation at the Gateway Layer

Federation has become the dominant architecture for large-scale GraphQL deployments. Understanding how it works at the gateway layer helps you evaluate whether you need a dedicated GraphQL gateway or can use a general-purpose API gateway.

How Federation Works

In a federated architecture, each team owns a subgraph that defines its portion of the schema. A composition step (typically in CI/CD) validates that all subgraphs are compatible and produces a supergraph schema. The gateway uses this supergraph to plan and execute queries across subgraphs.

For example, a User type might be defined in a users subgraph, while Order is defined in an orders subgraph. When a client queries for a user’s orders, the gateway fetches the user from one subgraph and the orders from another, then merges the results.

If you are running a federated architecture, you will need to decide between a dedicated GraphQL gateway (like the Apollo Router) that handles query planning natively, or a general-purpose API gateway that provides security and traffic management at the edge. Many organizations use both — see Comparing Gateway Approaches below for a detailed breakdown, including the defense-in-depth approach recommended by Apollo.

REST-to-GraphQL at the Gateway

One common use case is wrapping existing REST APIs with a GraphQL interface at the gateway layer. Instead of rewriting your backend services, the gateway translates incoming GraphQL queries into REST calls and assembles the results.

This approach lets you offer a GraphQL API to consumers without changing your existing services. It is particularly useful when migrating incrementally from REST to GraphQL, or when you want to provide a unified GraphQL interface over multiple REST backends.

Some gateways handle this translation natively. Others, like Zuplo, focus on proxying and securing your GraphQL endpoints while providing the tooling to connect REST and GraphQL APIs within the same gateway. For a detailed walkthrough of this pattern, see How to Access a REST API Through GraphQL.

Security Checklist for GraphQL at the Gateway

GraphQL’s flexibility makes it a larger attack surface than typical REST APIs. Here is a quick checklist of the security controls your gateway should enforce — each maps back to the features covered in Key Gateway Features for GraphQL above.

Disable or filter introspection in production — Prevent attackers from mapping your schema. Use an introspection filter if trusted partners need partial schema access.

— Prevent attackers from mapping your schema. Use an introspection filter if trusted partners need partial schema access. Enforce depth and complexity limits — Depth limits catch recursive abuse; complexity limits catch wide, resource-intensive queries. Apply both.

— Depth limits catch recursive abuse; complexity limits catch wide, resource-intensive queries. Apply both. Validate inputs at the gateway — Reject requests with invalid GraphQL variables or unexpected fields before they reach your resolvers.

— Reject requests with invalid GraphQL variables or unexpected fields before they reach your resolvers. Use persisted queries for public APIs — Limit execution to pre-approved query hashes, effectively turning your GraphQL API into a fixed set of operations while keeping the schema-driven development experience.

— Limit execution to pre-approved query hashes, effectively turning your GraphQL API into a fixed set of operations while keeping the schema-driven development experience. Require authentication on all GraphQL routes — The gateway should verify API keys, JWTs, or OAuth tokens before any query reaches your server.

How Zuplo Handles GraphQL APIs

Zuplo is an edge-native API gateway that provides a comprehensive set of policies for securing and managing GraphQL APIs alongside REST endpoints. Rather than reimplementing GraphQL at the gateway layer, Zuplo focuses on what gateways do best: security, traffic management, and developer experience.

GraphQL Security Policies

Zuplo offers three dedicated GraphQL policies:

GraphQL Complexity Limit — Enforces both depth limits and complexity scoring on incoming queries. You configure a maximum depth and a maximum complexity score, and the gateway rejects queries that exceed either threshold.

— Enforces both depth limits and complexity scoring on incoming queries. You configure a maximum depth and a maximum complexity score, and the gateway rejects queries that exceed either threshold. GraphQL Disable Introspection — Blocks introspection queries ( __schema and __type ) with a 403 response. Apply it to production routes while keeping introspection available in development environments.

— Blocks introspection queries ( and ) with a 403 response. Apply it to production routes while keeping introspection available in development environments. GraphQL Introspection Filter — Selectively hides types and fields from introspection responses. Useful when you want to expose a subset of your schema to external consumers while keeping internal types hidden.

Rate Limiting and Authentication

Zuplo’s rate limiting works with GraphQL endpoints the same way it works with REST. You can rate limit by IP address, authenticated user, API key, or a custom function that inspects any property of the request. Multiple rate limiting policies can stack — for example, a broad hourly limit combined with a tighter per-minute burst limit.

Authentication policies including API key validation, JWT verification, and OAuth support all apply transparently to your GraphQL routes. Configure them once in the gateway, and every query to your /graphql endpoint is authenticated before reaching your server.

GraphQL Proxying at the Edge

Zuplo deploys to over 300 data centers worldwide using its edge-native architecture. For GraphQL APIs, this means the gateway’s security policies (authentication, rate limiting, introspection control) execute at the edge closest to your users, reducing latency for policy enforcement.

Setting up a GraphQL proxy in Zuplo is straightforward. You create a route that forwards to your GraphQL backend using the URL rewrite or forward handler:

JSON json { "paths" : { "/graphql" : { "post" : { "operationId" : "graphql-proxy" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://api.example.com/graphql" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "api-key-auth" , "rate-limit" , "graphql-complexity-limit" ] } } } } } }

Developer Portal and Documentation

Zuplo automatically generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI specification. GraphQL endpoints appear alongside REST routes, and consumers can discover your API and manage their API keys from a single portal. This unified experience is valuable for teams that operate mixed API architectures where GraphQL and REST coexist.

GraphQL-to-MCP Server

Zuplo also supports exposing GraphQL APIs as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, enabling AI assistants to discover and query your GraphQL schema automatically. The gateway generates introspection and execution tools that AI agents can use to interact with your GraphQL API — with all the same authentication and rate limiting policies applied.

Comparing Gateway Approaches

There are two broad categories of gateways for GraphQL: dedicated GraphQL gateways and general-purpose API gateways with GraphQL support. Each has trade-offs.

Dedicated GraphQL Gateways

Tools like the Apollo Router and Grafbase are purpose-built for GraphQL. They excel at federation, query planning, and schema composition. If your entire API surface is GraphQL and you are running a federated supergraph, these tools provide the deepest integration.

The trade-off is specialization. Dedicated GraphQL gateways do not manage REST APIs, gRPC services, or other protocols. You will need a separate gateway (or no gateway at all) for non-GraphQL traffic.

General-Purpose API Gateways

General-purpose gateways handle GraphQL alongside REST, gRPC, and other protocols, giving you a single control plane for your entire API surface. Among these, Zuplo stands out for GraphQL workloads with purpose-built policies, edge-native deployment across 300+ data centers, and a built-in developer portal — all without the operational overhead of managing plugins or infrastructure.

Zuplo ships dedicated GraphQL policies for complexity limiting, introspection control, and schema filtering out of the box. Combined with first-class API key management, JWT authentication, and automatic developer portal generation, Zuplo is the fastest path from a GraphQL endpoint to a production-ready, fully-managed API.

Other general-purpose options include Kong, which handles GraphQL through separate plugins for validation and caching, and Tyk, which offers a Universal Data Graph feature for stitching GraphQL and REST sources together. Both are capable but require more configuration and infrastructure management compared to Zuplo’s hosted, edge-native approach.

For a broader comparison of API management platforms, including their GraphQL capabilities, see Best API Management Platforms for Developers (2026).

The Hybrid Approach

Many production architectures use both. A general-purpose API gateway sits at the edge, handling authentication, rate limiting, and observability for all traffic. Behind it, a dedicated GraphQL gateway handles federation query planning and subgraph routing. This gives you the best of both worlds: consistent edge-level policies and deep GraphQL-specific optimization.

Best Practices for GraphQL at the Gateway

Choosing the right architecture depends on your team size, API complexity, and operational requirements. Here are guidelines for common scenarios.

Start with Proxying

If you have a single GraphQL server, a proxy gateway that adds authentication, rate limiting, and introspection control is all you need. Do not introduce federation or stitching until your team structure demands it.

Add Complexity Limits Early

Query complexity abuse is the most common GraphQL-specific operational issue. Configure depth and complexity limits at the gateway before your first production deployment, not after an incident.

Keep Authentication at the Gateway

Do not duplicate authentication logic in your GraphQL resolvers. Let the gateway verify credentials and pass the authenticated identity to your server via headers or context.

Use the Gateway for Observability

The gateway sees every request before it reaches your server. Use it to log query patterns, track per-consumer usage, and alert on unusual traffic — all without instrumenting your application code.

Evaluate Federation Honestly

Federation solves an organizational problem (multiple teams contributing to a shared graph), not a technical one. If your team is small or you have a single GraphQL service, federation adds complexity without meaningful benefit.

Secure the Surface Area

Disable introspection in production, enforce persisted queries for public APIs, and apply depth and complexity limits. GraphQL exposes more surface area than REST by default, so layer your defenses.

Getting Started

Ready to secure your GraphQL API with an edge-native gateway? Sign up for Zuplo to get started in minutes, or explore these resources: