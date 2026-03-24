API Gateway for Agentic Payments: x402, Stripe MPP, and Machine-to-Machine Billing

Learn how API gateways orchestrate agentic payments using x402, Stripe MPP, and machine-to-machine billing for autonomous AI agent API access.

AI agents are no longer just answering questions — they are buying things, subscribing to services, and paying for API calls on your behalf. The shift from human-initiated to agent-initiated commerce is already underway, with Visa reporting hundreds of real-world agentic transactions in 2025 and projecting millions of consumer-facing AI purchases by the end of 2026.

For API providers, this means your next biggest customer might not be a person. It might be an autonomous agent with a wallet, a budget, and a job to do. This guide explains how API gateways sit at the center of agentic payments — handling the authentication, metering, billing, and cost protection that make machine-to-machine commerce work at scale.

The Rise of Agentic Commerce

Traditional API monetization assumes a human somewhere in the loop: a developer signs up, picks a pricing plan, enters a credit card, and manages their usage. Agentic commerce breaks every one of those assumptions.

An AI agent operating autonomously might discover your API through a tool registry, evaluate whether it meets its needs, negotiate payment terms, pay for access, and consume the API — all without a human pressing a button. This is not a theoretical future. Mastercard launched Agent Pay in April 2025, Visa introduced the Trusted Agent Protocol in October 2025, and Stripe launched the Machine Payments Protocol in March 2026.

Why This Matters for API Providers

The economics of agentic traffic differ fundamentally from human traffic. Agents make more requests, at higher frequency, with more variable cost per request (especially for LLM-backed APIs where a single call might consume anywhere from 100 to 100,000 tokens). They also operate 24/7, can retry aggressively, and may chain multiple paid APIs together in a single workflow.

If you are building or exposing APIs today, you need infrastructure that can handle this new class of consumer. That infrastructure starts at the API gateway.

Payment Protocols for AI Agents

Two protocols have emerged as the leading standards for agent-native payments: x402 from Coinbase and MPP from Stripe. Both are built on the HTTP 402 Payment Required status code, but they take different approaches to settlement.

x402: Crypto-Native Agent Payments

x402 revives the long-dormant HTTP 402 status code to embed payments directly into HTTP. Created by Coinbase and launched in May 2025, it enables instant stablecoin payments (primarily USDC) without accounts, subscriptions, or manual approvals.

The flow works like this:

An agent sends a standard HTTP request to a paid endpoint The server responds with 402 Payment Required , including payment details (amount, network, wallet address, asset) The agent signs and sends payment using its crypto wallet, including proof in an X-PAYMENT header The server verifies payment on-chain and returns the requested resource

text Agent → GET /api/data → 402 Payment Required (price: 0.001 USDC) Agent → GET /api/data + X-PAYMENT: {signed_payment} → 200 OK + data

The x402 Foundation, announced in September 2025 by Coinbase and Cloudflare, now includes Google, Visa, AWS, Circle, Anthropic, and Vercel. The protocol has processed over 100 million payments since deployment. With the V2 release in December 2025, x402 added reusable sessions, multi-chain support, and traditional payment rails (cards, ACH) alongside stablecoins.

For a deeper technical walkthrough, see our post on autonomous API and MCP server payments with x402.

Stripe MPP: Fiat-Native Agent Payments

The Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) is an open standard from Stripe and Tempo, launched in March 2026. While x402 started crypto-native and expanded to fiat, MPP launched with both stablecoin and traditional payment support from day one.

MPP uses a Challenge-Credential-Receipt flow:

Agent requests a resource Server responds with 402 and a WWW-Authenticate challenge Agent obtains a credential (Stripe Shared Payment Token, stablecoin signature, etc.) Agent retries with an Authorization header containing the credential Server verifies, fulfills the request, and returns a receipt

The key differentiator is the sessions primitive — agents authorize a spending limit upfront and stream micropayments without per-transaction settlement. Stripe describes this as “OAuth for money.” Payments appear in the Stripe Dashboard alongside regular transactions with the same tax calculation, fraud protection, and reporting infrastructure.

For implementation details, see our guide on how Stripe MPP lets AI agents pay for your API.

The Broader Protocol Landscape

x402 and MPP are not the only players. The protocol landscape as of 2026 includes:

Google AP2 (Agent Payments Protocol) — uses Verifiable Digital Credentials for payment authorization, integrates with both A2A and MCP protocols

— uses Verifiable Digital Credentials for payment authorization, integrates with both A2A and MCP protocols Visa Trusted Agent Protocol (TAP) — agent identity verification for card payments across the Visa network

— agent identity verification for card payments across the Visa network Mastercard Agent Pay — tokenized agent credentials on the card network, live with Citi and US Bank

— tokenized agent credentials on the card network, live with Citi and US Bank Google UCP (Universal Commerce Protocol) — full commerce lifecycle for agents, co-developed with Shopify, Etsy, Target, and Walmart

— full commerce lifecycle for agents, co-developed with Shopify, Etsy, Target, and Walmart OpenAI ACP (Agentic Commerce Protocol) — agent-to-merchant checkout, powering ChatGPT Instant Checkout

These protocols are converging. AP2 works with A2A and MCP. UCP interoperates with AP2. x402 has an A2A extension. The common thread is HTTP 402 as the signaling mechanism and the API gateway as the enforcement point.

API Gateway as Payment Orchestrator

Every one of these payment protocols requires something to sit between the agent and the API, handling the payment challenge-response flow, verifying credentials, metering usage, and enforcing spending limits. That something is the API gateway.

Why the Gateway Is the Natural Enforcement Point

The API gateway already handles authentication, authorization, rate limiting, and request routing. Adding payment negotiation to this pipeline is a natural extension. Instead of embedding payment logic into every API endpoint, you enforce it once at the gateway layer.

Here is what that looks like in practice:

Payment challenge — the gateway intercepts requests to monetized endpoints and returns 402 with payment terms Credential verification — the gateway validates the payment proof (x402 signature, Stripe SPT, etc.) before forwarding to the upstream Usage metering — the gateway records what was consumed (requests, tokens, compute units) against the agent’s account Quota enforcement — the gateway checks whether the agent has remaining budget before allowing the request through Billing integration — metered usage flows to a billing system for invoicing or real-time settlement

Applying This with Zuplo

Zuplo’s monetization system combines metering, billing, and usage enforcement at the gateway layer. You define plans with entitlements — how many requests, tokens, or compute units each tier gets — and the gateway enforces those limits on every request.

The monetization policy validates subscriptions and records usage automatically:

JSON json { "name" : "monetization-policy" , "policyType" : "monetization-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "meters" : { "requests" : 1 } } } }

For AI APIs where cost varies per request, you can set meter values dynamically based on actual token consumption:

TypeScript typescript import { MonetizationInboundPolicy } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // After proxying to the LLM and parsing the response MonetizationInboundPolicy. setMeters (context, { input_tokens: response.usage.prompt_tokens, output_tokens: response.usage.completion_tokens, });

This dynamic metering is essential for agentic traffic where a single request might cost 10x more than the next.

Token-Based Billing for LLM APIs

If you are exposing LLM-backed APIs to agents, request-based billing does not make sense. A request that generates a 50-token response and a request that generates a 10,000-token response consume vastly different amounts of compute, but a flat per-request price treats them the same.

Metering by Token Consumption

Token-based billing requires your gateway to understand what each request actually consumed. With Zuplo’s metering system, you define meters that track token usage by type:

JSON json { "slug" : "input_tokens" , "name" : "Input Token Usage" , "eventType" : "input_tokens" , "aggregation" : "SUM" , "valueProperty" : "$.total" }

Meters support aggregation (SUM, COUNT, AVG, MIN, MAX), grouping by dimensions like model name, and querying across time windows (minute, hour, day, month). This gives you — and your agent consumers — real-time visibility into usage.

Per-Model Pricing

Not all models cost the same. An API that offers both GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini should price them differently. You can accomplish this with plan-based entitlements that set different token allowances per model tier, combined with dynamic metering that tracks which model was used:

TypeScript typescript MonetizationInboundPolicy. setMeters (context, { premium_tokens: modelTier === "premium" ? totalTokens : 0 , standard_tokens: modelTier === "standard" ? totalTokens : 0 , });

For a comprehensive look at API monetization strategies for AI APIs, see our guide to API monetization in 2026.

Cost Protection Patterns

Autonomous agents can rack up costs fast. A buggy retry loop, an overly ambitious orchestration chain, or a compromised API key can burn through budgets in minutes. You need multiple layers of defense.

Spending Caps and Quotas

The first line of defense is hard spending limits. Zuplo’s quota policy enforces time-based usage budgets per consumer:

JSON json { "name" : "token-budget" , "policyType" : "quota-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "QuotaInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "period" : "monthly" , "quotaBy" : "user" , "allowances" : { "tokens" : 1000000 } } } }

When an agent hits its monthly token budget, the gateway returns a 429 with clear information about when the quota resets. No surprise bills, no runaway spending.

Rate Limiting for Burst Protection

Quotas prevent overspending over time. Rate limits prevent overspending in bursts. The complex rate limiting policy supports multiple named counters with dynamic increments — essential for AI traffic where “one request” can mean wildly different things:

TypeScript typescript import { ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Weight the rate limit by actual token cost ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy. setIncrements (context, { tokens: response.usage.total_tokens, cost_cents: Math. ceil (response.usage.total_tokens * costPerToken * 100 ), });

This lets you enforce both a token-per-minute limit and a dollar-per-minute limit simultaneously, catching both high-volume low-cost abuse and low-volume high-cost abuse.

Circuit Breakers for Runaway Agents

Beyond rate limits and quotas, you should monitor for behavioral patterns that indicate a malfunctioning agent:

Repeated identical requests — an agent stuck in a retry loop

— an agent stuck in a retry loop Rapid endpoint cycling — an agent probing your API surface

— an agent probing your API surface Sudden cost spikes — an agent consuming 100x its normal usage

These patterns can be detected through custom Zuplo policies written in TypeScript and enforced at the gateway before costs accumulate. For a deep dive into layered cost protection strategies, see our guide on API cost protection with rate limits, quotas, and spending caps.

Implementation: Setting Up Agentic Payment Flows

Here is a practical approach to preparing your API gateway for agentic payments.

Step 1: Issue Per-Agent API Keys

Every agent consuming your API should have its own identity. Zuplo’s API key management lets you issue keys with consumer metadata that tracks the agent’s tier, spending limits, and owner:

JSON json { "name" : "agent-alpha-openai" , "metadata" : { "plan" : "pro" , "monthlyBudget" : 500 , "owner" : "acme-corp" , "agentFramework" : "openai-assistants" } }

This metadata is available at runtime via request.user.data , enabling dynamic rate limiting and quota enforcement based on the agent’s plan.

Step 2: Configure Metering

Set up meters that match your pricing model. For an LLM API, that typically means input tokens, output tokens, and requests:

JSON json { "meters" : { "input_tokens" : 0 , "output_tokens" : 0 , "requests" : 1 } }

The static requests meter increments automatically. Token meters are set dynamically after parsing the upstream response.

Step 3: Define Plans and Entitlements

Create plans that match how agents consume your API. A tiered approach works well for agentic consumers:

Free tier — 10,000 tokens/month, 10 requests/minute (for agent developers testing integrations)

— 10,000 tokens/month, 10 requests/minute (for agent developers testing integrations) Pro tier — 1,000,000 tokens/month, 100 requests/minute (for production agents)

— 1,000,000 tokens/month, 100 requests/minute (for production agents) Enterprise tier — custom token budgets, dedicated rate limits, priority routing

Step 4: Apply Dynamic Rate Limits

Use dynamic rate limiting to vary limits based on the agent’s plan:

TypeScript typescript import { CustomRateLimitDetails, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimitByPlan ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : CustomRateLimitDetails { const plan = request.user?.data?.plan ?? "free" ; const limits : Record < string , CustomRateLimitDetails > = { free: { key: request.user.sub, requestsAllowed: 10 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 }, pro: { key: request.user.sub, requestsAllowed: 100 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 }, enterprise: { key: request.user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }, }; return limits[plan] ?? limits[ "free" ]; }

If you want AI agents to discover and use your API natively, expose it through Zuplo’s MCP server handler. This automatically turns your API routes into MCP tools using your OpenAPI spec, with full policy pipeline enforcement — authentication, rate limiting, metering, and billing all apply to MCP tool calls just as they do to direct HTTP requests.

Security Considerations

Agentic payments introduce new attack surfaces. When machines control wallets and make spending decisions, the security model changes.

Preventing Unauthorized Spending

Every API key should have explicit spending limits enforced at the gateway — never rely solely on downstream billing alerts. Combine API key authentication with quota policies to ensure that a compromised key can only spend up to a predefined cap.

Zuplo’s API key leak detection monitors GitHub for exposed keys and immediately notifies you, enabling you to revoke compromised keys before they are abused. This is especially important for agent credentials, which may be embedded in configuration files or environment variables that get accidentally committed.

Audit Trails

Every agentic transaction should be logged with enough detail to reconstruct what happened: which agent, which endpoint, how many tokens consumed, what was paid, and when. Gateway-level logging provides this automatically, giving you a single source of truth for all agent interactions with your API.

OWASP Agentic Security

The OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications identifies several risks directly relevant to payment flows — including Tool Misuse and Exploitation (ASI02), Agent Identity and Privilege Abuse (ASI03), and Cascading Agent Failures (ASI08). An API gateway can mitigate many of these through schema validation, scoped API keys, and rate limiting per agent identity. For a comprehensive breakdown, see our guide on OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications.

The Future of Agent-to-Agent Payments

The protocols and patterns described above are just the beginning. Several trends will shape how agentic payments evolve.

Protocol Convergence

The current proliferation of seven or more competing payment protocols — x402, MPP, AP2, TAP, Agent Pay, UCP, ACP — will likely consolidate. Many are already designed to interoperate, and the common foundation of HTTP 402 provides a natural integration point. API gateways that support protocol-agnostic payment handling will be best positioned for this convergence.

Know Your Agent (KYA)

Just as financial services require Know Your Customer (KYC), agentic commerce is developing Know Your Agent frameworks. Every AI agent will eventually need a verifiable digital identity anchored to a legal entity, a wallet with programmable constraints, and a reputation record. Payment networks will verify the agent’s right to act rather than re-verifying the consumer on each transaction. Google’s AP2 is already implementing this through Verifiable Digital Credentials.

Programmable Money at the Gateway

As payment protocols mature, the API gateway becomes the place where payment logic is composed — not just enforced. Imagine gateway policies that automatically select the cheapest payment rail for a given transaction, negotiate volume discounts with upstream APIs on behalf of agent consumers, or route high-value requests through additional verification steps.

Real-Time Settlement

The combination of stablecoin rails (sub-second finality, fees under $0.001) and streaming payment sessions means API providers can receive payment in real time, per request. This eliminates the credit risk inherent in traditional invoice-based billing and makes it practical to monetize even low-value API calls at scale.

Getting Started

Agentic payments are not a future problem — they are a today problem for anyone building APIs that AI agents consume. Here is how to get started:

Audit your current API consumers — are any of them already agents? Traffic pattern analysis can reveal non-human consumers even if they have not identified themselves. Implement per-consumer metering — even before you add payment protocols, knowing what each consumer (human or agent) costs you is essential. Set up cost guardrails — spending caps, rate limits, and quotas protect you while you figure out your pricing model for agent traffic. Expose your API as MCP tools — make it easy for agents to discover and use your API through standard protocols. Watch the payment protocol space — x402 and MPP are production-ready today. Pick the one that matches your payment infrastructure and experiment.

Zuplo gives you the building blocks to do all of this: API key management, dynamic rate limiting, token-based metering, monetization with billing integration, and MCP server support — all enforced at the gateway, at the edge, across 300+ data centers. You can sign up for a free account and start configuring your agentic payment infrastructure today.