Log Plugins

Zuplo provides live logging for development environments out of the box as well as limited error logging in production. If you would like your logs to be sent to your own logging service, you can enable one of Zuplo's logging plugins. Currently, Zuplo supports logging to the following sources:

AWS CloudWatch

Datadog

Dynatrace

Google Cloud Logging

Loki

Sumo Logic

VMWare Log Insight

If you would like to log to a different source, reach out to support@zuplo.com and we'd be happy to work with you to add a new logging plugin.

To configure you logging, you need to create a zuplo.runtime.ts file in the modules . The examples below show the content of the file with each of the different logging plugins.

Enterprise Feature Logging Plugins is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

Below you will find details on each logger.

AWS CloudWatch #

import { RuntimeExtensions, AWSLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new AWSLoggingPlugin ({ region: environment. AWS_REGION , accessKeyId: environment. AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey: environment. AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , logGroupName: "zuplo" , logStreamName: "my-stream" , }), ); }

import { RuntimeExtensions, DataDogLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DataDogLoggingPlugin ({ url: "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs" , apiKey: environment. DATADOG_API_KEY , }), ); }

To setup Dynatrace logging, you'll need to set the URL to your Dynatrace instance's ingest API endpoint.

You'll need to create an API Token with events.ingest scope.

import { RuntimeExtensions, DynaTraceLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DynaTraceLoggingPlugin ({ url: "https://xxxxxxx.live.dynatrace.com/api/v2/logs/ingest" , apiToken: environment. DYNATRACE_API_TOKEN , }), ); }

Google Cloud Logging #

The Google Cloud Logging plugin enables pushing logs to your GCP project. See the document on this plugin for more information.

The Loki plugin enables pushing logs to your Loki server. See the document on this plugin for more information.

Sumo Logic #

The Sumo Logic logger uses the HTTP Source to send logs. Create a hosted HTTP Collector and Set the HTTP Source Address valud to the url property on the plugin.

When creating the HTTP Collector, leave the default settings for parsing the logs.

import { RuntimeExtensions, SumoLogicLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new SumoLogicLoggingPlugin ({ url: "https://endpoint4.collection.sumologic.com/receiver/v1/http/XXXXXX" , }), ); }

VMWare Log Insight #

The VMWare Log Insight plugin enables pushing logs to your VMWare Log Insights via the REST API. See the document on this plugin for more information.

Log Fields #

Below is a list of the default fields that are sent with log messages. Do note, that the names of these fields may differ depending on your logger as we follow the conventions of each log service. So environmentType may be environmentType , environment_type , or environment-type . See the specific log plugin for details.