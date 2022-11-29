Last Updated November 29, 2022 | By Zuplo

Rewrite Request Body

Use a custom policy to rewrite the body of a Request

Rewrite Request Body #

This sample demonstrates how to rewrite the body of an incoming JSON request.

1/ Create Route #

Create a route that uses the URL Rewrite Handler. The rewrite points to the Zuplo Echo API at https://echo.zuplo.io.

2/ Add Policy #

Create a custom policy. This policy just takes body of the incoming request and adds two properties to the object.

Create an empty incoming policy called rewrite-body.ts and add the following code to the function.

// Read the incoming body const body = await request. json (); // Create a new body with additional properties const outbound = { ... body, id: crypto. randomUUID (), createdOn: new Date (), }; // Return a new request with the modified body return new Request (request, { body: JSON . stringify (outbound), });

3/ Call the API #

The API can now be called and will return the echoed response. Note, the echo API returns a serialized version of the entire request so you will get back the body, url, headers, etc. In this example, you will see that the body has the original hello property and two new properties id and createdOn

curl -X POST https://API_URL/rewrite-bod -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: user123" -d '{"hello": "world" }'

Response: