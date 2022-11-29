Last Updated | By Zuplo

Route Custom Data

Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.

Route Custom Data#

This sample demonstrates how to read custom data from a route configuration.

1/ Set Custom Data#

In the routes.oas.json set a custom value inside of the route configuration as shown below. In this case, the x-custom property is used, but any property that starts with x- can be used.

{
  "paths": {
    "/custom-data": {
      "post": {
        "x-custom": {
          "isSet": true,
          "hello": "world"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

2/ Read Custom Data#

From a handler or policy custom data can be read using ZuploContext as shown below.

const data = context.route.raw<{ "x-custom": { hello: boolean } }>();

