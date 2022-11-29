Last Updated November 29, 2022 | By Zuplo

Route Custom Data

Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.

Route Custom Data #

This sample demonstrates how to read custom data from a route configuration.

1/ Set Custom Data #

In the routes.oas.json set a custom value inside of the route configuration as shown below. In this case, the x-custom property is used, but any property that starts with x- can be used.

{ "paths" : { "/custom-data" : { "post" : { "x-custom" : { "isSet" : true , "hello" : "world" } } } } }

2/ Read Custom Data #

From a handler or policy custom data can be read using ZuploContext as shown below.