Route Custom Data
Use custom data from OpenAPI documents in policies and handlers.
Route Custom Data#
This sample demonstrates how to read custom data from a route configuration.
1/ Set Custom Data#
In the
routes.oas.json set a custom value inside of the route configuration as shown below. In this case, the
x-custom property is used, but any property that starts with
x- can be used.
2/ Read Custom Data#
From a handler or policy custom data can be read using
ZuploContext as shown below.