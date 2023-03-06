Zuplo now natively supports OpenAPI

Welcome to OpenAPI week at Zuplo!
Today we're announcing our official support for OpenAPI. Unlike other gateways, we're not simply adding an import feature for OpenAPI but are now OpenAPI native, with the format being the core of how route configuration is specified in the gateway.
Any valid OpenAPI document is a valid API Gateway configuration for Zuplo,
additional properties and configuration is added via
x-zuplo vendor
extensions.
As a result, Zuplo now offers the most seamless workflow for API design-first teams and users of OpenAPI. For those that don't, not to worry, you'll be using OpenAPI in Zuplo but won't even notice.
Check out the demo video
Read more about this in our OpenAPI docs.
To celebrate, we're hosting an OpenAPI week with an interviews with special guests from the OpenAPI community. Sign up for the premiere of each chat below:
These conversations will be premiering on our YouTube channel.