Troubleshooting

Changing the port number(s) #

By default the Zuplo local server runs on port 9000 and route designer runs on port 9100. To change the port number, you can call

npx zup dev --port < port numbe r > --editor-port < editor port numbe r >

Updating the Zuplo CLI #

During the preview release, we will be updating the Zuplo CLI frequently. To update, please run in your project directory.

npm install zuplo@latest

You must include the @latest to ensure you are getting the latest. Otherwise, you could have an older version cached locally on your machine.

You can compare if you have the latest version by looking at the version number on NPM

Getting help #

Please reach out to support@zuplo.com or join our Discord server.