Bonus - Dynamic Rate Limiting

You are brave and cunning to have come this far. In this bonus getting started guide - we'll show you how to add dynamic rate limiting to your API.

To follow this tutorial you'll need to have completed Step 1 for a Zuplo project, Step 2 to add rate limiting to that route, and Step 3 to add API key authentication to that same route.

What's Dynamic Rate Limiting? Traditionally, rate limits are static and the same for everyone. This approach does not let you tailor your rate limiting to your API user - you might want to offer higher rate limits for customers that pay more. Dynamic rate limiting allows you to determine an appropriate rate limit at request time.

1/ Add Consumer Metadata #

Let's make our rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. Create a new consumer (Services -> API Key Service -> Configure -> Create Consumer), and in the Metadata field, set the following:

{ "customerType" : "free" }

Update the metadata of your other API Key consumer (3-dot menu -> Edit) from Step 3 to

{ "customerType" : "premium" }

Now that we have users with different customerType , we can utilize this information to rate limit them differently.

2/ Add a Custom Code Module #

Navigate back to the Code tab. Now add a new module to the files section by clicking on the + next to the modules folder and choose new empty module. Name the module rate-limit.ts .

What's a Module? Modules are Typescript functions that you can execute within Zuplo. They are typically used to add custom code within the request/response pipeline (ex. custom policies or request handlers). You can even perform network requests and use libraries within these modules.

Add the following code to your module.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const user = request.user; // premium customers get 1000 requests per mintue if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // free customers get 5 requests per minute if (user.data.customerType === "free" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 5 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // everybody else gets 30 requests per minute return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 30 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; }

Now we'll reconfigure the rate-limiting policy to wire up our custom function. Find the policy in the Route Designer and click edit.

Update the configuration to

{ "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "function" , "requestsAllowed" : 2 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "identifier" : { "export" : "rateLimit" , "module" : "$import(./modules/rate-limit)" } } }

By changing the rateLimitBy to function you are indicating the rate limit will be determined by a module at runtime. The identifier property is used to indicate the module and function to run. Make sure to save once you've made your changes.

4/ Test your Policy #

Using the Test modal, you can try your dynamic rate limiting. You can grab the key for each consumer back in the Services tab where you created them. Like Step 3, you can fill in the keys into the Authorization header and start making calls until you hit your rate limit. Try out the other key and observe the difference in rate limits.

Wrapping up #

Congratulations - you've just successfully built an API that is:

Protected by API key Authentication

Dynamically Rate Limited

Deployed to the Edge for superior performance

and fully documented via your Developer Portal

This is an API experience most companies dream of, and you've just built it in less than an hour.

Next Steps #