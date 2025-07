Azure AD Authentication Setup

Azure Active Directory (now Microsoft Entra ID) provides enterprise-grade authentication and authorization for organizations using Microsoft's cloud identity platform. This guide shows you how to integrate Azure AD with your Dev Portal documentation site.

// zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "<your-application-client-id>" , issuer: "https://login.microsoftonline.com/<your-tenant-id>/v2.0" , scopes: [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], // Optional: customize scopes }, // ... other configuration };

Add the configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file :

Get your application details from the Azure Portal:

If you need specific permissions:

In your newly registered application:

In the Azure Portal :

Register an Application in Azure AD

For single tenant (organization-only access):

For multitenant (any Azure AD organization):

Request additional Microsoft Graph API scopes:

Protect specific documentation routes using the protectedRoutes configuration:

{ // ... other configuration authentication : { type : "openid" , // ... Azure AD config }, protectedRoutes : [ "/api/*" , // Protect all API documentation "/internal/*" , // Protect internal documentation "/admin/*" // Protect admin sections ], }

Azure AD supports conditional access policies that can:

Configure these in Azure AD Portal under Security → Conditional Access.

To implement role-based access control:

To allow external partners access:

Azure AD provides rich user profile data through OpenID Connect:

Invalid Client Error: Ensure the client ID is correct and the application is properly registered.

Redirect URI Mismatch: The redirect URI must exactly match one configured in Azure AD, including protocol and path.

Tenant Access Issues: For single-tenant apps, ensure users are from the correct tenant. For multi-tenant, verify the issuer URL uses "common" or "organizations".

Missing User Information: Check that required API permissions are granted and admin consent is provided if needed.