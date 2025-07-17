Authentication Auth0 Authentication Setup

Auth0 is a flexible authentication and authorization platform that integrates seamlessly with Zudoku. This guide walks you through setting up Auth0 authentication for your documentation site.

Prerequisites

If you don't have an Auth0 account, you can sign up for a free Auth0 account that provides 7,000 monthly active users.

Setup Steps

Create Auth0 Application Create a new Auth0 application in the Auth0 dashboard: Select type Single Page Web Applications

Give your application a descriptive name Configure Auth0 Application In your Auth0 application settings, configure the following: Application URLs: Allowed Callback URLs : Production: https://your-site.com/oauth/callback Preview (wildcard): https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback Local Development: http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback

Allowed Logout URLs : Same as callback URLs above

Allowed Web Origins : Production: https://your-site.com Preview (wildcard): https://*.your-domain.com Local development: http://localhost:3000

Refresh Token Settings: Rotation : Enabled

: Enabled Reuse Interval: 0 (recommended) Keep the default refresh token expiration settings unless you have specific requirements. Configure Zudoku Add the Auth0 configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file: Code Code // zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "auth0" , domain: "your-domain.us.auth0.com" , clientId: "<your-auth0-client-id>" , scopes: [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], // Optional: customize scopes }, // ... other configuration }; Where: domain : Your Auth0 domain (found in your application's Basic Information)

: Your Auth0 domain (found in your application's Basic Information) clientId : The Client ID from your Auth0 application settings

: The Client ID from your Auth0 application settings scopes: Optional array of OAuth scopes (defaults to ["openid", "profile", "email"] )

Advanced Configuration

Custom Scopes

If you need additional scopes for your API access, you can specify them in the configuration:

Code Code authentication : { type : "auth0" , domain : "your-domain.us.auth0.com" , clientId : "<your-auth0-client-id>" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" , "read:api" , "write:api" ], }

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Callback URL Mismatch: Ensure your callback URLs in Auth0 exactly match your site's URL, including the /oauth/callback path. CORS Errors: Add your site's domain to the Allowed Web Origins in Auth0. Authentication Loop: Check that your Auth0 domain includes the protocol ( https:// ) but no trailing slash.

Next Steps

Learn about protecting routes in your documentation

Explore other authentication providers supported by Zudoku

Configure user permissions based on Auth0 roles