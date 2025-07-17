Zuplo
Authentication

Supabase Authentication Setup

Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative that provides authentication, database, and storage services. This guide shows you how to integrate Supabase authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.

Prerequisites

You'll need a Supabase project. If you don't have one, create a free Supabase project to get started.

Setup Steps

  1. Configure Authentication Provider

    In your Supabase Dashboard:

    • Navigate to AuthenticationProviders
    • Enable your preferred authentication provider (GitHub, Google, Azure, etc.)
    • Configure the provider settings:
      • Redirect URL: https://your-project.supabase.co/auth/v1/callback
      • Copy any required credentials (Client ID, Client Secret) from the provider

  2. Get Your Project Credentials

    From your Supabase project dashboard:

    • Go to SettingsAPI
    • Copy your Project URL (looks like https://your-project.supabase.co)
    • Copy your anon public API key

  3. Configure Zudoku

    Add the Supabase configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file:

    Code
     
    // zudoku.config.ts
export default {
  // ... other configuration
  authentication: {
    type: "supabase",
    provider: "github", // or any supported provider
    supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co",
    supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>",
    redirectToAfterSignUp: "/",
    redirectToAfterSignIn: "/",
    redirectToAfterSignOut: "/",
  },
  // ... other configuration
};

Supported Providers

Supabase supports numerous authentication providers. Use any of these values for the provider field:

  • apple - Sign in with Apple
  • azure - Microsoft Azure AD
  • bitbucket - Bitbucket
  • discord - Discord
  • facebook - Facebook
  • figma - Figma
  • github - GitHub
  • gitlab - GitLab
  • google - Google
  • kakao - Kakao
  • keycloak - Keycloak
  • linkedin / linkedin_oidc - LinkedIn
  • notion - Notion
  • slack / slack_oidc - Slack
  • spotify - Spotify
  • twitch - Twitch
  • twitter - Twitter/X
  • workos - WorkOS
  • zoom - Zoom
  • fly - Fly.io

Configuration Options

Redirect Configuration

Customize redirect behavior after authentication events:

Code
 
authentication: {
  type: "supabase",
  provider: "google",
  supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co",
  supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>",
  redirectToAfterSignUp: "/welcome",    // After successful sign up
  redirectToAfterSignIn: "/dashboard",  // After successful sign in
  redirectToAfterSignOut: "/",          // After sign out
}

Advanced Configuration

Custom User Metadata

Store additional user information in Supabase:

  1. Create a profiles table in your Supabase database
  2. Set up a trigger to create profile records on user signup
  3. Access this data in your application as needed

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

  1. Invalid API Key: Ensure you're using the anon public key, not the service_role key.

  2. Provider Not Working: Verify the provider is enabled in your Supabase dashboard and properly configured with the correct redirect URLs.

  3. Redirect URLs: For local development, update your redirect URLs in both Supabase and the OAuth provider to include http://localhost:3000.

  4. CORS Errors: Check that your site's domain is properly configured in Supabase's allowed URLs.

Next Steps

