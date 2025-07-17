Supabase Authentication Setup
Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative that provides authentication, database, and storage services. This guide shows you how to integrate Supabase authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.
Prerequisites
You'll need a Supabase project. If you don't have one, create a free Supabase project to get started.
Setup Steps
-
Configure Authentication Provider
In your Supabase Dashboard:
- Navigate to Authentication → Providers
- Enable your preferred authentication provider (GitHub, Google, Azure, etc.)
- Configure the provider settings:
- Redirect URL:
https://your-project.supabase.co/auth/v1/callback
- Copy any required credentials (Client ID, Client Secret) from the provider
- Redirect URL:
-
Get Your Project Credentials
From your Supabase project dashboard:
- Go to Settings → API
- Copy your Project URL (looks like
https://your-project.supabase.co)
- Copy your anon public API key
-
Configure Zudoku
Add the Supabase configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file:Code
// zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "supabase", provider: "github", // or any supported provider supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co", supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>", redirectToAfterSignUp: "/", redirectToAfterSignIn: "/", redirectToAfterSignOut: "/", }, // ... other configuration };
Supported Providers
Supabase supports numerous authentication providers. Use any of these values for the
provider field:
apple- Sign in with Apple
azure- Microsoft Azure AD
bitbucket- Bitbucket
discord- Discord
figma- Figma
github- GitHub
gitlab- GitLab
kakao- Kakao
keycloak- Keycloak
linkedin_oidc- LinkedIn
notion- Notion
slack/
slack_oidc- Slack
spotify- Spotify
twitch- Twitch
workos- WorkOS
zoom- Zoom
fly- Fly.io
Configuration Options
Redirect Configuration
Customize redirect behavior after authentication events:
Code
authentication: { type: "supabase", provider: "google", supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co", supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>", redirectToAfterSignUp: "/welcome", // After successful sign up redirectToAfterSignIn: "/dashboard", // After successful sign in redirectToAfterSignOut: "/", // After sign out }
Advanced Configuration
Custom User Metadata
Store additional user information in Supabase:
- Create a
profilestable in your Supabase database
- Set up a trigger to create profile records on user signup
- Access this data in your application as needed
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
Invalid API Key: Ensure you're using the
anon publickey, not the
service_rolekey.
-
Provider Not Working: Verify the provider is enabled in your Supabase dashboard and properly configured with the correct redirect URLs.
-
Redirect URLs: For local development, update your redirect URLs in both Supabase and the OAuth provider to include
http://localhost:3000.
-
CORS Errors: Check that your site's domain is properly configured in Supabase's allowed URLs.
Next Steps
- Explore Supabase Auth documentation for advanced features
- Learn about protecting routes in your documentation