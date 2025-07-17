Firebase Authentication Setup
Firebase Authentication provides a comprehensive identity solution from Google, supporting email/password authentication and federated identity providers like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and more. This guide shows you how to integrate Firebase Authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.
Prerequisites
- A Google account to access Firebase Console
- A Firebase project (free tier available)
- Basic knowledge of Firebase configuration
Setup Steps
-
Create a Firebase Project
In the Firebase Console:
- Click Create a project (or select an existing project)
- Enter your project name
- Configure Google Analytics (optional)
- Click Create project
-
Enable Authentication
In your Firebase project:
- Navigate to Authentication in the left sidebar
- Click Get started
- Go to the Sign-in method tab
- Enable your preferred authentication providers:
- Email/Password: For traditional email authentication
- Google: For Google sign-in
- GitHub: For GitHub authentication
- Microsoft: For Microsoft account sign-in
- And many more providers
For each provider, you'll need to:
- Enable the provider
- Configure OAuth credentials (for social providers)
- Add authorized domains
-
Configure Authorized Domains
Still in the Authentication settings:
- Go to Settings → Authorized domains
- Add your domains:
- Production:
your-site.com
- Preview:
*.your-domain.com
- Development:
localhost
- Production:
Firebase automatically handles the OAuth redirect URLs for you.
-
Get Your Firebase Configuration
Get your web app configuration:
- Go to Project settings (gear icon)
- Scroll to Your apps section
- Click Add app → Web if you haven't already
- Register your app with a nickname
- Copy the Firebase configuration object
-
Configure Zudoku
Add the Firebase configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file:Code
// zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid", clientId: "<your-firebase-project-id>", issuer: "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>", scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email"], }, // ... other configuration };
Where:
- clientId: Your Firebase project ID
- issuer: The Firebase token issuer URL with your project ID
Configuration Options
Multiple Authentication Providers
Firebase supports multiple authentication methods simultaneously. Configure them in the Firebase Console:
Code
// The Dev Portal configuration remains the same authentication: { type: "openid", clientId: "<your-firebase-project-id>", issuer: "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>", scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email"], }
Users can then choose their preferred sign-in method through Firebase's authentication UI.
Custom Claims and Roles
Implement role-based access control using Firebase custom claims:
- Set custom claims using Firebase Admin SDK (server-side)
- Claims are automatically included in the ID token
- Use these claims to control access in your application
Protected Routes
Protect specific documentation routes using the
protectedRoutes configuration:
Code
{ // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid", // ... Firebase config }, protectedRoutes: [ "/api/*", // Protect all API documentation "/internal/*", // Protect internal documentation "/admin/*" // Protect admin sections ], }
Advanced Configuration
Email Verification
Enforce email verification for email/password authentication:
- In Firebase Console, go to Authentication → Templates
- Customize the email verification template
- Enable email verification requirement in your app logic
Multi-Factor Authentication
Enable MFA for enhanced security:
- Go to Authentication → Sign-in method → Advanced
- Enable Multi-factor authentication
- Choose MFA methods (SMS, app-based)
- Configure enrollment rules
Anonymous Authentication
Allow users to browse with temporary anonymous accounts:
- Enable Anonymous in the sign-in providers
- Users can later upgrade to a permanent account
- Useful for trial access or progressive authentication
Security Rules Integration
Firebase Authentication integrates with other Firebase services:
- Firestore: Secure database access based on auth state
- Storage: Control file access by user
- Functions: Validate user tokens in serverless functions
User Data
Firebase provides user profile data through ID tokens:
name- User's display name
picture- Profile picture URL
email_verified- Email verification status
firebase- Firebase-specific claims
- Custom claims added via Admin SDK
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
Invalid Project ID: Ensure you're using the correct Firebase project ID in both clientId and issuer URL.
-
Domain Not Authorized: Add all your domains (including localhost for development) to the authorized domains list.
-
Authentication Persistence: Firebase handles session persistence automatically, but ensure cookies are enabled.
-
CORS Issues: Firebase typically handles CORS automatically, but check your authorized domains if issues arise.
-
Token Expiration: Firebase tokens expire after 1 hour but are automatically refreshed.
Security Best Practices
- Enable only the authentication providers you need
- Use email verification for email/password authentication
- Implement rate limiting using Firebase Security Rules
- Monitor authentication events in Firebase Console
- Regularly review authorized domains
- Use custom claims for fine-grained access control
Migration from Other Providers
Firebase provides tools to migrate users from other authentication systems:
- Use Firebase Admin SDK to import users
- Support multiple authentication methods during transition
- Gradually migrate users as they sign in
Next Steps
- Explore Firebase Authentication documentation
- Learn about protecting routes in your documentation
- Implement custom claims for role-based access
- Set up Firebase Security Rules for additional protection