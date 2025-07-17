Zuplo

Firebase Authentication Setup

Firebase Authentication provides a comprehensive identity solution from Google, supporting email/password authentication and federated identity providers like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and more. This guide shows you how to integrate Firebase Authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.

Prerequisites

  • A Google account to access Firebase Console
  • A Firebase project (free tier available)
  • Basic knowledge of Firebase configuration

Setup Steps

  1. Create a Firebase Project

    In the Firebase Console:

    • Click Create a project (or select an existing project)
    • Enter your project name
    • Configure Google Analytics (optional)
    • Click Create project

  2. Enable Authentication

    In your Firebase project:

    • Navigate to Authentication in the left sidebar
    • Click Get started
    • Go to the Sign-in method tab
    • Enable your preferred authentication providers:
      • Email/Password: For traditional email authentication
      • Google: For Google sign-in
      • GitHub: For GitHub authentication
      • Microsoft: For Microsoft account sign-in
      • And many more providers

    For each provider, you'll need to:

    • Enable the provider
    • Configure OAuth credentials (for social providers)
    • Add authorized domains

  3. Configure Authorized Domains

    Still in the Authentication settings:

    • Go to SettingsAuthorized domains
    • Add your domains:
      • Production: your-site.com
      • Preview: *.your-domain.com
      • Development: localhost

    Firebase automatically handles the OAuth redirect URLs for you.

  4. Get Your Firebase Configuration

    Get your web app configuration:

    • Go to Project settings (gear icon)
    • Scroll to Your apps section
    • Click Add appWeb if you haven't already
    • Register your app with a nickname
    • Copy the Firebase configuration object

  5. Configure Zudoku

    Add the Firebase configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file:

    Code
     
    // zudoku.config.ts
export default {
  // ... other configuration
  authentication: {
    type: "openid",
    clientId: "<your-firebase-project-id>",
    issuer: "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>",
    scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email"],
  },
  // ... other configuration
};

    Where:

    • clientId: Your Firebase project ID
    • issuer: The Firebase token issuer URL with your project ID

Configuration Options

Multiple Authentication Providers

Firebase supports multiple authentication methods simultaneously. Configure them in the Firebase Console:

Code
 
// The Dev Portal configuration remains the same
authentication: {
  type: "openid",
  clientId: "<your-firebase-project-id>",
  issuer: "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>",
  scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email"],
}

Users can then choose their preferred sign-in method through Firebase's authentication UI.

Custom Claims and Roles

Implement role-based access control using Firebase custom claims:

  1. Set custom claims using Firebase Admin SDK (server-side)
  2. Claims are automatically included in the ID token
  3. Use these claims to control access in your application

Protected Routes

Protect specific documentation routes using the protectedRoutes configuration:

Code
 
{
  // ... other configuration
  authentication: {
    type: "openid",
    // ... Firebase config
  },
  protectedRoutes: [
    "/api/*",        // Protect all API documentation
    "/internal/*",   // Protect internal documentation
    "/admin/*"       // Protect admin sections
  ],
}

Advanced Configuration

Email Verification

Enforce email verification for email/password authentication:

  1. In Firebase Console, go to AuthenticationTemplates
  2. Customize the email verification template
  3. Enable email verification requirement in your app logic

Multi-Factor Authentication

Enable MFA for enhanced security:

  1. Go to AuthenticationSign-in methodAdvanced
  2. Enable Multi-factor authentication
  3. Choose MFA methods (SMS, app-based)
  4. Configure enrollment rules

Anonymous Authentication

Allow users to browse with temporary anonymous accounts:

  1. Enable Anonymous in the sign-in providers
  2. Users can later upgrade to a permanent account
  3. Useful for trial access or progressive authentication

Security Rules Integration

Firebase Authentication integrates with other Firebase services:

  • Firestore: Secure database access based on auth state
  • Storage: Control file access by user
  • Functions: Validate user tokens in serverless functions

User Data

Firebase provides user profile data through ID tokens:

  • name - User's display name
  • email - User's email address
  • picture - Profile picture URL
  • email_verified - Email verification status
  • firebase - Firebase-specific claims
  • Custom claims added via Admin SDK

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

  1. Invalid Project ID: Ensure you're using the correct Firebase project ID in both clientId and issuer URL.

  2. Domain Not Authorized: Add all your domains (including localhost for development) to the authorized domains list.

  3. Authentication Persistence: Firebase handles session persistence automatically, but ensure cookies are enabled.

  4. CORS Issues: Firebase typically handles CORS automatically, but check your authorized domains if issues arise.

  5. Token Expiration: Firebase tokens expire after 1 hour but are automatically refreshed.

Security Best Practices

  • Enable only the authentication providers you need
  • Use email verification for email/password authentication
  • Implement rate limiting using Firebase Security Rules
  • Monitor authentication events in Firebase Console
  • Regularly review authorized domains
  • Use custom claims for fine-grained access control

Migration from Other Providers

Firebase provides tools to migrate users from other authentication systems:

  1. Use Firebase Admin SDK to import users
  2. Support multiple authentication methods during transition
  3. Gradually migrate users as they sign in

Next Steps

