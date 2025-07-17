Firebase Authentication Setup

Firebase Authentication provides a comprehensive identity solution from Google, supporting email/password authentication and federated identity providers like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and more. This guide shows you how to integrate Firebase Authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.

Prerequisites

A Google account to access Firebase Console

A Firebase project (free tier available)

Basic knowledge of Firebase configuration

Setup Steps

Create a Firebase Project In the Firebase Console: Click Create a project (or select an existing project)

(or select an existing project) Enter your project name

Configure Google Analytics (optional)

Click Create project Enable Authentication In your Firebase project: Navigate to Authentication in the left sidebar

in the left sidebar Click Get started

Go to the Sign-in method tab

tab Enable your preferred authentication providers: Email/Password : For traditional email authentication Google : For Google sign-in GitHub : For GitHub authentication Microsoft : For Microsoft account sign-in And many more providers

For each provider, you'll need to: Enable the provider

Configure OAuth credentials (for social providers)

Add authorized domains Configure Authorized Domains Still in the Authentication settings: Go to Settings → Authorized domains

→ Add your domains: Production: your-site.com Preview: *.your-domain.com Development: localhost

Firebase automatically handles the OAuth redirect URLs for you. Get Your Firebase Configuration Get your web app configuration: Go to Project settings (gear icon)

(gear icon) Scroll to Your apps section

section Click Add app → Web if you haven't already

→ if you haven't already Register your app with a nickname

Copy the Firebase configuration object Configure Zudoku Add the Firebase configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file: Code Code // zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "<your-firebase-project-id>" , issuer: "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>" , scopes: [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], }, // ... other configuration }; Where: clientId : Your Firebase project ID

: Your Firebase project ID issuer: The Firebase token issuer URL with your project ID

Configuration Options

Multiple Authentication Providers

Firebase supports multiple authentication methods simultaneously. Configure them in the Firebase Console:

Code Code // The Dev Portal configuration remains the same authentication : { type : "openid" , clientId : "<your-firebase-project-id>" , issuer : "https://securetoken.google.com/<your-firebase-project-id>" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], }

Users can then choose their preferred sign-in method through Firebase's authentication UI.

Custom Claims and Roles

Implement role-based access control using Firebase custom claims:

Set custom claims using Firebase Admin SDK (server-side) Claims are automatically included in the ID token Use these claims to control access in your application

Protected Routes

Protect specific documentation routes using the protectedRoutes configuration:

Code Code { // ... other configuration authentication : { type : "openid" , // ... Firebase config }, protectedRoutes : [ "/api/*" , // Protect all API documentation "/internal/*" , // Protect internal documentation "/admin/*" // Protect admin sections ], }

Advanced Configuration

Email Verification

Enforce email verification for email/password authentication:

In Firebase Console, go to Authentication → Templates Customize the email verification template Enable email verification requirement in your app logic

Multi-Factor Authentication

Enable MFA for enhanced security:

Go to Authentication → Sign-in method → Advanced Enable Multi-factor authentication Choose MFA methods (SMS, app-based) Configure enrollment rules

Anonymous Authentication

Allow users to browse with temporary anonymous accounts:

Enable Anonymous in the sign-in providers Users can later upgrade to a permanent account Useful for trial access or progressive authentication

Security Rules Integration

Firebase Authentication integrates with other Firebase services:

Firestore : Secure database access based on auth state

: Secure database access based on auth state Storage : Control file access by user

: Control file access by user Functions: Validate user tokens in serverless functions

User Data

Firebase provides user profile data through ID tokens:

name - User's display name

- User's display name email - User's email address

- User's email address picture - Profile picture URL

- Profile picture URL email_verified - Email verification status

- Email verification status firebase - Firebase-specific claims

- Firebase-specific claims Custom claims added via Admin SDK

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Invalid Project ID: Ensure you're using the correct Firebase project ID in both clientId and issuer URL. Domain Not Authorized: Add all your domains (including localhost for development) to the authorized domains list. Authentication Persistence: Firebase handles session persistence automatically, but ensure cookies are enabled. CORS Issues: Firebase typically handles CORS automatically, but check your authorized domains if issues arise. Token Expiration: Firebase tokens expire after 1 hour but are automatically refreshed.

Security Best Practices

Enable only the authentication providers you need

Use email verification for email/password authentication

Implement rate limiting using Firebase Security Rules

Monitor authentication events in Firebase Console

Regularly review authorized domains

Use custom claims for fine-grained access control

Migration from Other Providers

Firebase provides tools to migrate users from other authentication systems:

Use Firebase Admin SDK to import users Support multiple authentication methods during transition Gradually migrate users as they sign in

Next Steps