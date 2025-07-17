PingFederate Authentication Setup
PingFederate is an enterprise federation server that enables secure single sign-on (SSO) and API security for organizations. This guide walks you through integrating PingFederate with Dev Portal using OpenID Connect.
Prerequisites
- Access to a PingFederate server (version 9.0 or later recommended)
- Administrative access to configure OAuth clients in PingFederate
- Your PingFederate server's base URL
Setup Steps
-
Create an OAuth Client in PingFederate
In the PingFederate administrative console:
- Navigate to Applications → OAuth → Clients
- Click Add Client
- Configure the client:
- Client ID: Choose a unique identifier (e.g.,
zudoku-docs)
- Client Authentication: Select None (Public Client)
- Grant Types: Enable Authorization Code and Refresh Token
- Redirect URIs:
- Production:
https://your-site.com/oauth/callback
- Preview (wildcard):
https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback
- Local Development:
http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback
- Production:
- Client ID: Choose a unique identifier (e.g.,
-
Configure OpenID Connect Settings
Still in the OAuth client configuration:
- Enable OpenID Connect
- Configure scopes:
- Enable
openid,
profile, and
- Add any custom scopes your organization requires
- Enable
- ID Token Signing Algorithm: RS256 (recommended)
- Access Token Manager: Select or create an appropriate token manager
- Save the configuration
-
Configure Zudoku
Add the PingFederate configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file:Code
// zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid", clientId: "zudoku-docs", // Your OAuth client ID issuer: "https://pingfederate.your-domain.com", // Your PingFederate base URL scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email"], // Optional: add custom scopes }, // ... other configuration };
Configuration Options
Custom Scopes
If your organization uses custom scopes for authorization, include them in the configuration:
Code
authentication: { type: "openid", clientId: "zudoku-docs", issuer: "https://pingfederate.your-domain.com", scopes: ["openid", "profile", "email", "groups", "roles", "api:read"], }
Advanced Configuration
CORS Configuration
Configure CORS in PingFederate for your documentation site:
- Navigate to System → Server Configuration → Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
- Add your site's domain to the allowed origins:
https://your-site.com
http://localhost:3000(for local development)
-
Attribute Mapping
PingFederate can map user attributes from various sources. Ensure these standard claims are mapped:
- Go to OAuth → Access Token Management → Your Token Manager
- Configure attribute mappings:
sub→ User's unique identifier
name→ User's display name
picture→ User's profile picture URL (if available)
-
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
Discovery Endpoint Not Found: Ensure your issuer URL is correct and accessible. The OpenID Connect discovery endpoint should be available at
https://your-pingfederate-server/.well-known/openid-configuration.
-
Invalid Client Configuration: Verify that the client ID matches exactly and that the redirect URIs are properly configured in PingFederate.
-
CORS Errors: Check that your site's domain is added to PingFederate's CORS configuration.
-
Missing User Attributes: Ensure attribute mappings are configured in your Access Token Manager.
-
Token Validation Errors: Verify that your PingFederate server's certificates are valid and that clock synchronization is accurate.
Security Considerations
- Always use HTTPS for production deployments
- Regularly rotate signing certificates in PingFederate
- Configure appropriate session timeouts
- Review and audit OAuth client configurations periodically
Next Steps
- Review PingFederate documentation for advanced features
- Learn about protecting routes in your documentation
- Configure group-based access control using PingFederate claims