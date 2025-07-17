Authentication PingFederate Authentication Setup

PingFederate is an enterprise federation server that enables secure single sign-on (SSO) and API security for organizations. This guide walks you through integrating PingFederate with Dev Portal using OpenID Connect.

Prerequisites

Access to a PingFederate server (version 9.0 or later recommended)

Administrative access to configure OAuth clients in PingFederate

Your PingFederate server's base URL

Setup Steps

Create an OAuth Client in PingFederate In the PingFederate administrative console: Navigate to Applications → OAuth → Clients

→ → Click Add Client

Configure the client: Client ID : Choose a unique identifier (e.g., zudoku-docs ) Client Authentication : Select None (Public Client) Grant Types : Enable Authorization Code and Refresh Token Redirect URIs : Production: https://your-site.com/oauth/callback Preview (wildcard): https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback Local Development: http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback

Configure OpenID Connect Settings Still in the OAuth client configuration: Enable OpenID Connect

Configure scopes: Enable openid , profile , and email (minimum required) Add any custom scopes your organization requires

ID Token Signing Algorithm : RS256 (recommended)

: RS256 (recommended) Access Token Manager : Select or create an appropriate token manager

: Select or create an appropriate token manager Save the configuration Configure Zudoku Add the PingFederate configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file: Code Code // zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "zudoku-docs" , // Your OAuth client ID issuer: "https://pingfederate.your-domain.com" , // Your PingFederate base URL scopes: [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" ], // Optional: add custom scopes }, // ... other configuration };

Configuration Options

Custom Scopes

If your organization uses custom scopes for authorization, include them in the configuration:

Code Code authentication : { type : "openid" , clientId : "zudoku-docs" , issuer : "https://pingfederate.your-domain.com" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "email" , "groups" , "roles" , "api:read" ], }

Advanced Configuration

CORS Configuration

Configure CORS in PingFederate for your documentation site:

Navigate to System → Server Configuration → Cross-Origin Resource Sharing Add your site's domain to the allowed origins: https://your-site.com

http://localhost:3000 (for local development)

Attribute Mapping

PingFederate can map user attributes from various sources. Ensure these standard claims are mapped:

Go to OAuth → Access Token Management → Your Token Manager Configure attribute mappings: sub → User's unique identifier

→ User's unique identifier name → User's display name

→ User's display name email → User's email address

→ User's email address picture → User's profile picture URL (if available)

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Discovery Endpoint Not Found: Ensure your issuer URL is correct and accessible. The OpenID Connect discovery endpoint should be available at https://your-pingfederate-server/.well-known/openid-configuration . Invalid Client Configuration: Verify that the client ID matches exactly and that the redirect URIs are properly configured in PingFederate. CORS Errors: Check that your site's domain is added to PingFederate's CORS configuration. Missing User Attributes: Ensure attribute mappings are configured in your Access Token Manager. Token Validation Errors: Verify that your PingFederate server's certificates are valid and that clock synchronization is accurate.

Security Considerations

Always use HTTPS for production deployments

Regularly rotate signing certificates in PingFederate

Configure appropriate session timeouts

Review and audit OAuth client configurations periodically

Next Steps

Review PingFederate documentation for advanced features

Learn about protecting routes in your documentation

Configure group-based access control using PingFederate claims