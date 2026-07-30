AI Gateway Metering (v2) Policy
Meters AI Gateway v2 usage and enforces options-driven usage limits.
The authentication policy must run before this policy so the app configuration id is available for meter storage and analytics.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound-policy", "policyType": "ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayMeteringV2InboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "limits": { "costs": { "daily": { "warning": {} }, "monthly": { "warning": {} } }, "requests": { "daily": { "warning": {} }, "monthly": { "warning": {} } }, "tokens": { "daily": { "warning": {} }, "monthly": { "warning": {} } } }, "throwOnFailure": false } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AIGatewayMeteringV2InboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
throwOnFailure
<boolean>- Throw when the metering service is unavailable instead of failing open. Defaults to
false.
limits
<object>- Usage limits grouped by meter.
costs
<object>- No description available.
daily
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
monthly
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
-
tokens
<object>- No description available.
daily
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
monthly
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
-
requests
<object>- No description available.
daily
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
monthly
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
limit
<number>- No description available.
warning
<object>- No description available.
enabled(required)
<boolean>- No description available.
threshold
<number>- Percentage of the limit at which to emit a warning event.
-
-
-
-
Using the Policy
AI Gateway Metering (v2)
ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound records AI Gateway usage and enforces daily or
monthly limits before the provider request runs. Declare the policy in
policies.json, then add it to an application's
inboundPolicyChain.
Example
Code
{ "name": "ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound", "options": { "throwOnFailure": false, "limits": { "costs": { "monthly": { "enabled": true, "limit": 100, "warning": { "enabled": true, "threshold": 80 } } }, "requests": { "daily": { "enabled": true, "limit": 1000 } } } } }
The supported meters are
costs,
tokens, and
requests. Each meter can have
daily and
monthly settings. A period is enforced only when
enabled is
true and
limit is present. Usage equal to the limit is blocked.
When
throwOnFailure is
false, metering failures pass the request through.
Set it to
true to fail the request instead.
Set limits from custom code
Use a custom inbound policy to vary limits for individual requests. For example,
the following policy gives callers with a
pro plan a higher daily request
limit:
Code
import { AIGatewayMeteringV2InboundPolicy, type ZuploContext, type ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default function applyPlanLimit( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const dailyRequestLimit = request.user?.data.plan === "pro" ? 10_000 : 1_000; AIGatewayMeteringV2InboundPolicy.setLimits(context, { requests: { daily: { enabled: true, limit: dailyRequestLimit, }, }, }); return request; }
Register the module as a custom policy:
Code
{ "name": "plan-based-ai-limits", "policyType": "custom-code-inbound", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/plan-based-ai-limits)" } }
Place it before metering in the application's inbound policy chain:
Code
{ "inboundPolicyChain": [ { "name": "plan-based-ai-limits" }, { "name": "ai-gateway-metering-v2-inbound" } ] }
setLimits changes only the fields supplied for the current request. Other
settings from the metering policy remain unchanged. For example, setting only
requests.daily.limit preserves
requests.daily.enabled, its warning settings,
and all monthly limits. It does not update the policy configuration or affect
later requests.
The exported
AIGatewayMeteringV2LimitOverrides interface can be used when a
custom policy builds the override object separately. Its shape matches the
limits option. These values are called overrides because they temporarily
replace matching policy settings for the current request:
- Choose a meter:
costs,
tokens, or
requests.
- Choose a period:
dailyor
monthly.
- Set one or more values:
enabled,
limit, or
warning.
If model filtering and fallback-model policies selected a
quotaFallback, an
exceeded limit activates that fallback instead of returning 429. The fallback
request is still metered. Order the chain as model filtering, fallback model,
metering, then policies that may short-circuit such as semantic cache.
Read more about how policies work