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AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) Policy

AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) controls which providerName/model references clients may select. Use an allowList for a curated catalog with a default, or a blockList for an open catalog with explicit exclusions. Put this policy before AI Gateway Fallback Model (v2), which adds fallback behavior only after a primary model has passed filtering.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

Code Code { "name" : "my-ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "models" : {} } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

models (required) <object> - Model filtering rules grouped by AI Gateway capability. completions <undefined> - Rules for chat completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages requests. embeddings <undefined> - Rules for embedding requests.

- Model filtering rules grouped by AI Gateway capability.

Using the Policy

AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) Policy

Use this policy to control which models clients may select on AI Gateway routes. Model references use providerName/model ; the first slash separates the Provider Name configured in the Zuplo Portal from the provider-specific model ID.

Place Model Filtering before Fallback Model in the inbound policy chain:

Code Model Filtering -> Fallback Model -> AI Gateway handler

Model Filtering accepts or rejects the request and creates the primary model selection. Fallback Model can then enrich that allowed selection without bypassing the filter.

Options

models must contain completions , embeddings , or both. Each capability chooses exactly one mode:

allowList creates a curated catalog. Only listed models are accepted, and the first entry is used when a request omits model .

creates a curated catalog. Only listed models are accepted, and the first entry is used when a request omits . blockList leaves the catalog open except for named models. Every request must include model .

Every list entry is a plain providerName/model string. Matching is case-insensitive, while configured casing is preserved for the upstream request. Route-target objects and fallback fields belong in the Fallback Model policy.

Allow-list example

Code Code { "name" : "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "models" : { "completions" : { "allowList" : [ "openai/gpt-4o-mini" , "anthropic/claude-haiku-4-5" ] }, "embeddings" : { "allowList" : [ "openai/text-embedding-3-small" ] } } } } }

Block-list example

Code Code { "models" : { "completions" : { "blockList" : [ "openai/deprecated-model" , "anthropic/deprecated-model" ] } } }

In block-list mode, an unknown Provider Name is rejected even if the model is not listed. Entries whose Provider Names are absent from the live catalog are reported as warnings because they cannot match a request.

Request behavior

/v1/embeddings uses embeddings ; Chat Completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages use completions . Native routes also enforce their provider type: /v1/responses requires an OpenAI-backed Provider Name and /v1/messages requires an Anthropic-backed Provider Name.

A bare model name receives a 400 response. An unlisted allow-list model or a blocked model receives a 403 response. If another policy has already selected a model, Model Filtering leaves that selection unchanged.

Adding fallbacks

Declare AI Gateway Fallback Model (v2) separately and place it immediately after this policy. Its fallback handles retryable errors and timeouts; quotaFallback handles usage-limit signals independently.

Write your own routing policy

Everything Model Filtering does is built on two public primitives, so a custom inbound policy can replace it entirely. The policy's job is to choose one allowed target and store it:

AIGatewayModels.load(context) returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing.

returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing. AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing) validates the routing, resolves provider credentials internally, and stores the selection that the AI Gateway handler consumes.

Code Code import { AIGatewayModelRouting, AIGatewayModels, type ZuploContext, type ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function selectModel ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const providers = await AIGatewayModels. load (context); const openAI = providers. find ( ( provider ) => provider.providerName === "openai" , ); const model = openAI?.models. find ( ( candidate ) => candidate.capability === "completions" && candidate.status === "active" , ); if ( ! model) { throw new Error ( "No active OpenAI completions model is available" ); } await AIGatewayModelRouting. set (context, { completions: `openai/${ model . model }` , }); return request; }

Attach the module as an ordinary inbound policy instead of Model Filtering:

Code Code { "name" : "my-model-filtering-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/my-model-filtering)" } }

AIGatewayModelRouting.get(context) returns the sanitized, normalized routing for the current request and never returns credentials. The AI Gateway handler consumes a custom selection even when Model Filtering is not attached. Prefer one policy that creates the primary selection: Model Filtering preserves an existing selection, while a later custom policy can replace it.

Read more about how policies work