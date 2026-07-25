AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) Policy
AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) controls which
providerName/model references
clients may select. Use an
allowList for a curated catalog with a default, or
a
blockList for an open catalog with explicit exclusions. Put this policy
before AI Gateway Fallback Model (v2), which adds fallback behavior only after a
primary model has passed filtering.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound-policy", "policyType": "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "models": {} } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
models(required)
<object>- Model filtering rules grouped by AI Gateway capability.
completions
<undefined>- Rules for chat completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages requests.
embeddings
<undefined>- Rules for embedding requests.
-
Using the Policy
AI Gateway Model Filtering (v2) Policy
Use this policy to control which models clients may select on AI Gateway routes.
Model references use
providerName/model; the first slash separates the
Provider Name configured in the Zuplo Portal from the provider-specific model
ID.
Place Model Filtering before Fallback Model in the inbound policy chain:
Code
Model Filtering -> Fallback Model -> AI Gateway handler
Model Filtering accepts or rejects the request and creates the primary model selection. Fallback Model can then enrich that allowed selection without bypassing the filter.
Options
models must contain
completions,
embeddings, or both. Each capability
chooses exactly one mode:
allowListcreates a curated catalog. Only listed models are accepted, and the first entry is used when a request omits
model.
blockListleaves the catalog open except for named models. Every request must include
model.
Every list entry is a plain
providerName/model string. Matching is
case-insensitive, while configured casing is preserved for the upstream request.
Route-target objects and fallback fields belong in the Fallback Model policy.
Allow-list example
Code
{ "name": "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2-inbound", "policyType": "ai-gateway-model-filtering-v2", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayModelFilteringV2InboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "models": { "completions": { "allowList": ["openai/gpt-4o-mini", "anthropic/claude-haiku-4-5"] }, "embeddings": { "allowList": ["openai/text-embedding-3-small"] } } } } }
Block-list example
Code
{ "models": { "completions": { "blockList": ["openai/deprecated-model", "anthropic/deprecated-model"] } } }
In block-list mode, an unknown Provider Name is rejected even if the model is not listed. Entries whose Provider Names are absent from the live catalog are reported as warnings because they cannot match a request.
Request behavior
/v1/embeddings uses
embeddings; Chat Completions, Responses, and Anthropic
Messages use
completions. Native routes also enforce their provider type:
/v1/responses requires an OpenAI-backed Provider Name and
/v1/messages
requires an Anthropic-backed Provider Name.
A bare model name receives a 400 response. An unlisted allow-list model or a blocked model receives a 403 response. If another policy has already selected a model, Model Filtering leaves that selection unchanged.
Adding fallbacks
Declare AI Gateway Fallback Model (v2) separately and place it immediately after
this policy. Its
fallback handles retryable errors and timeouts;
quotaFallback handles usage-limit signals independently.
Write your own routing policy
Everything Model Filtering does is built on two public primitives, so a custom inbound policy can replace it entirely. The policy's job is to choose one allowed target and store it:
AIGatewayModels.load(context)returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing.
AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing)validates the routing, resolves provider credentials internally, and stores the selection that the AI Gateway handler consumes.
Code
import { AIGatewayModelRouting, AIGatewayModels, type ZuploContext, type ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function selectModel( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const providers = await AIGatewayModels.load(context); const openAI = providers.find( (provider) => provider.providerName === "openai", ); const model = openAI?.models.find( (candidate) => candidate.capability === "completions" && candidate.status === "active", ); if (!model) { throw new Error("No active OpenAI completions model is available"); } await AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, { completions: `openai/${model.model}`, }); return request; }
Attach the module as an ordinary inbound policy instead of Model Filtering:
Code
{ "name": "my-model-filtering-inbound", "policyType": "custom-code-inbound", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/my-model-filtering)" } }
AIGatewayModelRouting.get(context) returns the sanitized, normalized routing
for the current request and never returns credentials. The AI Gateway handler
consumes a custom selection even when Model Filtering is not attached. Prefer
one policy that creates the primary selection: Model Filtering preserves an
existing selection, while a later custom policy can replace it.
Read more about how policies work