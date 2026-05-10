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Akamai Firewall for AI Policy

Akamai Firewall for AI inspects requests bound for AI applications and detects threats such as prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, sensitive data exposure, and toxic content.

This policy sends each incoming request to Akamai's detect endpoint before it reaches your handler. If Akamai returns a rule with a deny action, the request is blocked with a 403 Forbidden . Rules with an alert action (Akamai "Monitor" mode) are logged by default but allowed through, configurable via the onWarn setting.

Pair with the Akamai Firewall for AI - Outbound policy to also inspect upstream responses before they're returned to the client.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "api-key" : "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY)" , "capture" : { "body" : true , "headers" : false , "queryString" : false , "url" : false }, "configurationId" : "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID)" , "onWarn" : "log" , "throwOnError" : true } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

configurationId (required) <string> - Your Akamai Firewall for AI Configuration ID. This is the ID of the configuration in the Akamai Control Center that defines which detection rules to apply.

- Your Akamai Firewall for AI Configuration ID. This is the ID of the configuration in the Akamai Control Center that defines which detection rules to apply. api-key (required) <string> - Your Akamai Firewall for AI API key, sent as the Fai-Api-Key header on each detect call.

- Your Akamai Firewall for AI API key, sent as the header on each detect call. capture <object> - Controls which parts of the incoming request are sent to Akamai for inspection. Akamai's detect endpoint receives the captured fields concatenated into a single labeled text payload as llmInput . body <boolean> - Include the request body. Only text-based content types (JSON, XML, form-encoded, text/*) are sent; binary bodies are skipped. The body is read from a clone of the request so the upstream still receives it unchanged. Defaults to true . headers <boolean> - Include the request headers. By default Authorization , Proxy-Authorization , Cookie , and Set-Cookie are stripped — see the dangerouslyInclude* flags to override. Defaults to false . url <boolean> - Include the request URL (origin and path, query string excluded). Enable queryString separately if you also want the query string. Defaults to false . queryString <boolean> - Include the request query string. Query strings sometimes contain credentials or session tokens — leave this off unless you want Akamai to see them. Defaults to false . dangerouslyIncludeAuthorizationHeader <boolean> - If headers is true, also include the Authorization and Proxy-Authorization headers. Off by default because these typically contain bearer tokens. Defaults to false . dangerouslyIncludeCookieHeader <boolean> - If headers is true, also include the Cookie header. Off by default because cookies often carry session credentials. Defaults to false .

- Controls which parts of the incoming request are sent to Akamai for inspection. Akamai's detect endpoint receives the captured fields concatenated into a single labeled text payload as . onWarn <string> - Behavior when Akamai returns a rule with action: "alert" (Akamai's Monitor mode). log writes a warning and lets the request through, block treats the alert like a deny, none is silent. Allowed values are log , block , none . Defaults to "log" .

- Behavior when Akamai returns a rule with (Akamai's Monitor mode). writes a warning and lets the request through, treats the alert like a deny, is silent. Allowed values are , , . Defaults to . throwOnError <boolean> - If true (the default), the policy throws when the Akamai detect call itself fails (network error, 5xx, malformed response). Set to false to fail open and allow the request through when Akamai is unreachable. Defaults to true .

- If true (the default), the policy throws when the Akamai detect call itself fails (network error, 5xx, malformed response). Set to false to fail open and allow the request through when Akamai is unreachable. Defaults to . detectUrl <string> - Override the Akamai Firewall for AI detect endpoint URL. The literal {configurationId} is replaced with the configured ID. Defaults to https://aisec.akamai.com/fai/v1/fai-configurations/{configurationId}/detect . Useful for regional Akamai endpoints or for pointing tests at a mock server.

Using the Policy

Setup

In the Akamai Control Center, create a Firewall for AI configuration and note its Configuration ID. Generate an API key for the configuration. Add the credentials to your Zuplo project's environment variables (or paste them directly into the policy options): Code AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID=your-configuration-id AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY=your-api-key Add the policy to any route that should be inspected by Akamai.

What gets sent to Akamai

Akamai's detect endpoint accepts a single text string in llmInput . The capture option controls which parts of the incoming request are concatenated into that string:

Field Default Notes body true Cloned before reading; only text content types (JSON, XML, form, text/*) are sent. headers false Authorization , Proxy-Authorization , Cookie , and Set-Cookie are stripped. url false Origin and path only. queryString false Off by default — query strings often contain credentials or session tokens.

Including credential headers

If you do want Akamai to see credential-bearing headers (for example, to detect tokens that have been leaked into custom headers), opt in explicitly:

Code Code { "name" : "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound" , "policyType" : "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "configurationId" : "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID)" , "api-key" : "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY)" , "capture" : { "body" : true , "headers" : true , "dangerouslyIncludeAuthorizationHeader" : true } } } }

Handling alert vs deny

Akamai rules can be configured with one of two actions:

deny — the request is always blocked with a 403 Forbidden .

— the request is always blocked with a . alert — Akamai detected a match but configured the rule for monitoring only. The onWarn option controls how this policy reacts: "log" (default) writes a structured warning to the Zuplo logs and allows the request through. "block" treats alert the same as deny — useful in staging when rolling out new rules. "none" silently allows the request through with no log line.

— Akamai detected a match but configured the rule for monitoring only. The option controls how this policy reacts:

Failure modes

By default the policy is fail-closed: if the call to Akamai itself fails (network error, 5xx, malformed response), the policy throws and the request is rejected. This is the safe default for a security control. To fail open when Akamai is unreachable, set throwOnError: false .

Pair with the outbound policy

Add Akamai Firewall for AI - Outbound to the same route to also inspect the upstream response before it's sent back to the client. The two policies share the same configuration shape.

Read more about how policies work