Akamai Firewall for AI Policy
Akamai Firewall for AI inspects requests bound for AI applications and detects threats such as prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, sensitive data exposure, and toxic content.
This policy sends each incoming request to Akamai's detect endpoint before it
reaches your handler. If Akamai returns a rule with a
deny action, the request
is blocked with a
403 Forbidden. Rules with an
alert action (Akamai
"Monitor" mode) are logged by default but allowed through, configurable via the
onWarn setting.
Pair with the Akamai Firewall for AI - Outbound policy to also inspect upstream responses before they're returned to the client.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound-policy", "policyType": "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "api-key": "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY)", "capture": { "body": true, "headers": false, "queryString": false, "url": false }, "configurationId": "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID)", "onWarn": "log", "throwOnError": true } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
configurationId(required)
<string>- Your Akamai Firewall for AI Configuration ID. This is the ID of the configuration in the Akamai Control Center that defines which detection rules to apply.
api-key(required)
<string>- Your Akamai Firewall for AI API key, sent as the
Fai-Api-Keyheader on each detect call.
capture
<object>- Controls which parts of the incoming request are sent to Akamai for inspection. Akamai's detect endpoint receives the captured fields concatenated into a single labeled text payload as
llmInput.
body
<boolean>- Include the request body. Only text-based content types (JSON, XML, form-encoded, text/*) are sent; binary bodies are skipped. The body is read from a clone of the request so the upstream still receives it unchanged. Defaults to
true.
headers
<boolean>- Include the request headers. By default
Authorization,
Proxy-Authorization,
Cookie, and
Set-Cookieare stripped — see the
dangerouslyInclude*flags to override. Defaults to
false.
url
<boolean>- Include the request URL (origin and path, query string excluded). Enable
queryStringseparately if you also want the query string. Defaults to
false.
queryString
<boolean>- Include the request query string. Query strings sometimes contain credentials or session tokens — leave this off unless you want Akamai to see them. Defaults to
false.
dangerouslyIncludeAuthorizationHeader
<boolean>- If
headersis true, also include the
Authorizationand
Proxy-Authorizationheaders. Off by default because these typically contain bearer tokens. Defaults to
false.
dangerouslyIncludeCookieHeader
<boolean>- If
headersis true, also include the
Cookieheader. Off by default because cookies often carry session credentials. Defaults to
false.
-
onWarn
<string>- Behavior when Akamai returns a rule with
action: "alert"(Akamai's Monitor mode).
logwrites a warning and lets the request through,
blocktreats the alert like a deny,
noneis silent. Allowed values are
log,
block,
none. Defaults to
"log".
throwOnError
<boolean>- If true (the default), the policy throws when the Akamai detect call itself fails (network error, 5xx, malformed response). Set to false to fail open and allow the request through when Akamai is unreachable. Defaults to
true.
detectUrl
<string>- Override the Akamai Firewall for AI detect endpoint URL. The literal
{configurationId}is replaced with the configured ID. Defaults to
https://aisec.akamai.com/fai/v1/fai-configurations/{configurationId}/detect. Useful for regional Akamai endpoints or for pointing tests at a mock server.
Using the Policy
Setup
-
In the Akamai Control Center, create a Firewall for AI configuration and note its Configuration ID.
-
Generate an API key for the configuration.
-
Add the credentials to your Zuplo project's environment variables (or paste them directly into the policy options):Code
AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID=your-configuration-id AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY=your-api-key
-
Add the policy to any route that should be inspected by Akamai.
What gets sent to Akamai
Akamai's detect endpoint accepts a single text string in
llmInput. The
capture option controls which parts of the incoming request are concatenated
into that string:
|Field
|Default
|Notes
body
true
|Cloned before reading; only text content types (JSON, XML, form, text/*) are sent.
headers
false
Authorization,
Proxy-Authorization,
Cookie, and
Set-Cookie are stripped.
url
false
|Origin and path only.
queryString
false
|Off by default — query strings often contain credentials or session tokens.
Including credential headers
If you do want Akamai to see credential-bearing headers (for example, to detect tokens that have been leaked into custom headers), opt in explicitly:
Code
{ "name": "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound", "policyType": "akamai-firewall-for-ai-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AkamaiFirewallForAiInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "configurationId": "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_CONFIGURATION_ID)", "api-key": "$env(AKAMAI_FIREWALL_FOR_AI_API_KEY)", "capture": { "body": true, "headers": true, "dangerouslyIncludeAuthorizationHeader": true } } } }
Handling alert vs deny
Akamai rules can be configured with one of two actions:
deny— the request is always blocked with a
403 Forbidden.
alert— Akamai detected a match but configured the rule for monitoring only. The
onWarnoption controls how this policy reacts:
"log"(default) writes a structured warning to the Zuplo logs and allows the request through.
"block"treats
alertthe same as
deny— useful in staging when rolling out new rules.
"none"silently allows the request through with no log line.
-
Failure modes
By default the policy is fail-closed: if the call to Akamai itself fails
(network error, 5xx, malformed response), the policy throws and the request is
rejected. This is the safe default for a security control. To fail open when
Akamai is unreachable, set
throwOnError: false.
Pair with the outbound policy
Add Akamai Firewall for AI - Outbound to the same route to also inspect the upstream response before it's sent back to the client. The two policies share the same configuration shape.
Read more about how policies work