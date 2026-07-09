Upstream AWS Service Auth Policy
Authenticate to AWS upstreams using an IAM access key pair, optionally exchanged for an IAM role's temporary credentials via STS AssumeRole. This policy resolves AWS credentials and makes them available to the AWS Lambda handler and to custom code, which sign upstream requests with AWS Signature Version 4.
With this policy, you'll benefit from:
- Reusable Credentials: Resolve AWS credentials once and use them from the
AWS Lambda handler or your own code via
AwsClient.fromContext(context)
- Role Assumption: Optionally assume an IAM role (STS AssumeRole) to obtain short-lived, least-privilege temporary credentials
- Automatic Token Management: Temporary credentials are cached in memory and refreshed before they expire
- Credential Security: Store access keys securely in your Zuplo environment and keep them out of source control
To avoid storing any long-lived AWS keys at all, use the
upstream-aws-federated-auth policy instead, which uses Workload Identity
Federation.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Enterprise Feature
This policy is only available as part of our enterprise plans. It's free to try only any plan for development only purposes. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-upstream-aws-service-auth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "upstream-aws-service-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamAwsServiceAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "accessKeyId": "$env(AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID)", "region": "us-east-1", "secretAccessKey": "$env(AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY)" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
upstream-aws-service-auth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
UpstreamAwsServiceAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
accessKeyId(required)
<string>- The AWS access key ID. Store the value in an environment variable rather than in source.
secretAccessKey(required)
<string>- The AWS secret access key. Always store this in an environment variable.
region(required)
<string>- The AWS region. Used for the STS endpoint when 'roleArn' is set, and as the default signing region for consumers of the resolved credentials.
sessionToken
<string>- The AWS session token, required only when the configured access key pair is itself a temporary credential.
roleArn
<string>- An IAM role to assume using STS AssumeRole with the configured access keys. When set, the resolved credentials are the role's temporary credentials instead of the static keys.
externalId
<string>- The external ID to pass to STS AssumeRole when the role's trust policy requires one.
roleSessionName
<string>- The STS role session name recorded in AWS CloudTrail. Must match the pattern [\w+=,.@-]64. Defaults to
"zuplo-gateway".
durationSeconds
<number>- The lifetime in seconds of the temporary credentials requested from STS (900-43200). The assumed role's maximum session duration may further limit this value. Defaults to
3600.
stsEndpoint
<string>- Overrides the STS endpoint URL. Only needed for non-standard partitions such as AWS GovCloud or AWS China.
tokenRetries
<number>- The number of times to retry fetching temporary credentials in the event of a failure. Defaults to
3.
expirationOffsetSeconds
<number>- The number of seconds before credential expiration at which cached credentials are discarded and refreshed. Defaults to
300.
Using the Policy
Overview
The Upstream AWS Service Auth policy resolves AWS credentials and registers them
on the request context. Unlike the other upstream auth policies, it does not
add an
Authorization header itself — AWS Signature Version 4 signs the exact
final request (method, host, path, query and body hash), which is only known
inside the handler. Instead, the AWS Lambda handler and your own code read the
resolved credentials and sign the requests they build.
There are two modes:
- Static credentials — the configured
accessKeyId/
secretAccessKey(and optional
sessionToken) are used directly.
- Assumed role — when
roleArnis set, the policy calls STS
AssumeRole(signed with the configured keys) and uses the role's short-lived temporary credentials. These are cached in memory and refreshed before they expire.
Using the credentials
With the AWS Lambda handler
Attach this policy to a route whose handler is
awsLambdaHandler, and omit the
handler's own
accessKeyId /
secretAccessKey. The handler will use the
credentials resolved by the policy.
Code
{ "paths": { "/lambda/{path}*": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "awsLambdaHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "region": "us-east-1", "functionName": "my-function" } }, "policies": { "inbound": ["upstream-aws-service-auth"] } } } } }
With custom code (for example, API Gateway with IAM auth, or S3)
Attach the policy, then sign outbound requests with
AwsClient.fromContext:
Code
import { AwsClient } from "@zuplo/runtime/aws"; import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const aws = AwsClient.fromContext(context, { service: "execute-api", region: "us-east-1", }); return aws.fetch( "https://abc123.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/prod/orders", ); }
If a route does not attach the policy, you can run it on demand from custom code
with
await context.invokeInboundPolicy("upstream-aws-service-auth", request)
before calling
AwsClient.fromContext.
Configuration
Code
{ "name": "upstream-aws-service-auth", "policyType": "upstream-aws-service-auth", "handler": { "export": "UpstreamAwsServiceAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "accessKeyId": "$env(AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID)", "secretAccessKey": "$env(AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY)", "region": "us-east-1", "roleArn": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-gateway-role" } } }
Store
accessKeyId and
secretAccessKey in environment variables using
$env(...) — never commit them to source.
Read more about how policies work