Sample APIs

Zuplo maintains a variety of sample APIs that are all built with Zuplo. These are free for anyone to use for testing or demos.

Echo API#

The echo API will accept any request and will return a JSON object with details of that request. This API accepts all HTTP methods and any body content.

URL: https://echo.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/echo-api

Request

POST https://echo.zuplo.io/my/path
content-type: application/json
 
{
  "hello": "world"
}

Response

{
  "url": "https://echo.zuplo.io/my/path",
  "method": "POST",
  "query": {},
  "body": {
    "hello": "world"
  },
  "headers": {
    "accept-encoding": "gzip",
    "connection": "Keep-Alive",
    "content-length": "22",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "host": "echo.zuplo.io"
  }
}

E-Commerce API#

This API is a large collection of fake e-commerce-type data.

URL: https://ecommerce-api.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-api

Endpoints:

  • GET /users: Returns a collection of user objects
  • GET /users/:id: Returns a single user by id
  • GET /products: Returns a collection of products
  • GET /products/:id: Returns a single product by id
  • GET /transactions: Returns a collection of transactions

E-Commerce "Legacy" API#

This is very similar to the E-Commerce API but with a different URL structure.

URL: https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-legacy

Endpoints:

  • GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE: Returns a collection of the object type
  • GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE&id=OBJECT_ID: Returns a single object based on ID

Valid type values are product, user, and transaction.