Zuplo maintains a variety of sample APIs that are all built with Zuplo. These are free for anyone to use for testing or demos.

Echo API #

The echo API will accept any request and will return a JSON object with details of that request. This API accepts all HTTP methods and any body content.

URL: https://echo.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/echo-api

Request

POST https://echo.zuplo.io/my/path content-type: application/json { "hello": "world" }

Response

{ "url" : "https://echo.zuplo.io/my/path" , "method" : "POST" , "query" : {}, "body" : { "hello" : "world" }, "headers" : { "accept-encoding" : "gzip" , "connection" : "Keep-Alive" , "content-length" : "22" , "content-type" : "application/json" , "host" : "echo.zuplo.io" } }

This API is a large collection of fake e-commerce-type data.

URL: https://ecommerce-api.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-api

Endpoints:

GET /users : Returns a collection of user objects

: Returns a collection of user objects GET /users/:id : Returns a single user by id

: Returns a single user by GET /products : Returns a collection of products

: Returns a collection of products GET /products/:id : Returns a single product by id

: Returns a single product by GET /transactions : Returns a collection of transactions

This is very similar to the E-Commerce API but with a different URL structure.

URL: https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io

GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-legacy

Endpoints:

GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE : Returns a collection of the object type

: Returns a collection of the object type GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE&id=OBJECT_ID : Returns a single object based on ID