Sample APIs
Zuplo maintains a variety of sample APIs that are all built with Zuplo. These are free for anyone to use for testing or demos.
Echo API#
The echo API will accept any request and will return a JSON object with details of that request. This API accepts all HTTP methods and any body content.
GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/echo-api
Request
Response
E-Commerce API#
This API is a large collection of fake e-commerce-type data.
URL: https://ecommerce-api.zuplo.io
GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-api
Endpoints:
GET /users: Returns a collection of user objects
GET /users/:id: Returns a single user by
id
GET /products: Returns a collection of products
GET /products/:id: Returns a single product by
id
GET /transactions: Returns a collection of transactions
E-Commerce "Legacy" API#
This is very similar to the E-Commerce API but with a different URL structure.
URL: https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io
GitHub: https://github.com/zuplo/ecommerce-legacy
Endpoints:
GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE: Returns a collection of the object type
GET /objects?type=OBJECT_TYPE&id=OBJECT_ID: Returns a single object based on ID
Valid
type values are
product,
user, and
transaction.