There are two built-in CORS policies called none and anything-goes . The former disallows any cross-origin access while the latter allows any cross-origin access (and is discouraged for production use cases). To correctly support CORS we recommend creating and using a custom CORS policy.

CORS Policy #

Custom CORS policies are created in the policies.json file alongside regular policies:

{ "policies" : [], //... "corsPolicies" : [] // custom CORS policies go here }

A CORS policy consists of a name and set of CORS headers to be returned for cross-origin requests (both the simple type and pre-flight request).

Caution Make sure to not have a trailing / on your allowedOrigins. e.g. https://example.com is valid, https://example.com/ will not work.

{ //... rest of policies.json file "corsPolicies" : [ { "name" : "custom-cors" , "allowedOrigins" : "https://domain1.com, https://domain2.com" , "allowedHeaders" : "origin, my-special-incoming-header" , "allowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "POST" ], "exposeHeaders" : "my-special-response-header" , "maxAge" : 600 , "allowCredentials" : true } ] }

Note You can specify a list of supported domains. Zuplo will ensure the pre-flight request is compatible with browsers by filtering the list to match the incoming origin, provided it is in your list of origins.

You can then reference your custom CORS policy in your route by specifying the name of your CORS policy on your route, (or choosing it in the route designer UI).

"paths" : { "/redirect-test" : { "get" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "custom-cors" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "redirectHandler" , "options" : { "location" : "/docs" } } }, ... } } }

For more information on CORS, check out the MDN documentation: Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)

Using environment variables #

If you need to support different origins, headers, etc. in different environments, you can use environment variables