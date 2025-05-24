Web Standard APIs
Zuplo's runtime supports the standards Web Workers API. This means that you can rely on the same set of JavaScript APIs you would find in a browser environment.
Built-In Objects
All of the standard built-in objects supported by the current Google Chrome stable release are supported, with a few notable exceptions:
eval()isn't allowed for security reasons.
new Functionisn't allowed for security reasons.
Date.now()returns the time of the last I/O; it doesn't advance during code execution.
Compression Streams
The CompressionStream and DecompressionStream classes support gzip and deflate compression methods.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
Cryptography
The Web Crypto API enables the use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.
For more details see the Web Crypto documentation
Encoding API
Both
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder support UTF-8 encoding/decoding.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information.
Encoding: Base64
atob(): Decodes a string of data which has been encoded using base-64 encoding.
btoa(): Creates a base-64 encoded ASCII string from a string of binary data.
Fetch
The Fetch API provides an interface for fetching resources (including across the network).
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
ts
const response = await fetch("https://echo.zuplo.io"); const body = await response.json();
The Fetch API includes standard objects like
Headers,
Request, and
Response.
See Also:
ZuploRequest
Streams API
The Streams API allows JavaScript to programmatically access streams of data received over the network and process them as desired by the developer.
ReadableStream
ReadableStream BYOBReader
ReadableStream DefaultReader
TransformStream
WritableStream
WritableStream DefaultWriter
Timers
setInterval(): Schedules a function to execute every time a given number of milliseconds elapses.
clearInterval(): Cancels the repeated execution set using setInterval().
setTimeout(): Schedules a function to execute in a given amount of time.
clearTimeout(): Cancels the delayed execution set using setTimeout().
URL
The URL interface is used to parse, construct, normalize, and encode URLs. It works by providing properties which allow you to easily read and modify the components of a URL.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
URLPattern API
The URLPattern API provides a mechanism for matching URLs based on a convenient pattern syntax.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information.