Request/Response Hooks

Hooks allow running code as part of the Request/Response pipeline. Hooks are typically added using a plugin as shown in this document, but they can also be added globally using Runtime Extensions.

Tip All hooks can be either synchronous or asynchronous. To make your hook asynchronous simply add the async keyword on the function.

The OnResponseSending hook on ZuploContext fires just before the response is sent to the client. The Response can be modified by returning a new Response from this hook. This hook is useful for creating an inbound policy that also needs to run some logic after the response is returned from the handler.

The example below shows a simple tracing policy that adds a trace header to the request and ensures the same header is returned with the response.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function tracingPlugin ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string , ) { // Get the trace header let traceparent = request.headers. get ( "traceparent" ); // If not set, add the header to the request if ( ! traceparent) { traceparent = crypto. randomUUID (); const headers = new Headers (request.headers); headers. set ( "traceparent" , traceparent); return new ZuploRequest (request, { headers }); } context. addResponseSendingHook (( response , latestRequest , context ) => { // If the response doesn't have the trace header that matches, set it if (response.headers. get ( "traceparent" ) !== traceparent) { const headers = new Headers (response.headers); headers. set ( "traceparent" , traceparent); return new Response (response.body, { headers, }); } return response; }); return request; }

The OnResponseSendingFinal hook on ZuploContext fires immediately before the response is sent to the client. The Response in this hook is immutable. This hook is useful for custom tasks like caching, logging or analytics.

This simple example shows logging the time from the start of this policy until just before the response is sent.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export async function pluginWithHook ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string , ) { const start = Date. now (); async ( response , latestRequest , context ) => { const end = Date. now (); const delta = end - start; context.log. debug ( `request took ${ delta }ms` ); }); return request; }

Note that the call can block the response, so if you wish to run an activity asynchronously and not block the response you should not await inside the hook and use context.waitUntil to ensure your async activity is not terminated prematurely - this is shown in the example below. This example shows details of the request and final response being sent to an imaginary logging service.