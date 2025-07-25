Monetization V1 End of Life

We are announcing the end of life for Zuplo's v1 monetization product. This decision reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for API monetization while focusing on what we do best - building the most amazing API management product.

Important Timeline

The monetization service will be fully shut down on November 15th, 2025. No new projects can be created with the legacy monetization features, effective immediately.

Why We Made This Decision

After careful consideration and extensive customer feedback, we have decided to sunset our v1 monetization product for the following reasons:

Limited Monetization Strategies

Our v1 monetization product lacked the flexibility many customers needed, including:

Pay-as-you-go pricing models

Credit-based systems

Usage-based billing with variable pricing tiers

Custom pricing models for enterprise customers

Customer Feedback

We heard loud and clear from our customers that they need a complete monetization solution that includes:

Comprehensive UI for managing the entire API monetization lifecycle

Self-service customer portals for subscription management

Built-in support for upgrades, downgrades, and plan changes

Streamlined refund and credit management

Advanced analytics and revenue reporting

Multi-currency support

Tax calculation and compliance features

Focus on Core Strengths

We believe in doing one thing exceptionally well. Zuplo's strength lies in building the most powerful, developer-friendly API management platform. By focusing our efforts on API management rather than billing and payments, we can deliver even more value in our core product.

Our New Approach: Best of Both Worlds

Instead of building monetization features from scratch, we are partnering with best-in-class monetization platforms and creating deep integrations, guides, and samples. This approach gives you:

The best API management product - Zuplo's powerful gateway, developer portal, and management features

- Purpose-built billing and metering solutions with all the features you need

- Purpose-built billing and metering solutions with all the features you need Seamless integration - Pre-built policies, examples, and documentation to connect everything together

Introducing OpenMeter Integration

Our first focus is on OpenMeter, a modern metering and billing platform designed for usage-based pricing. We have already built:

OpenMeter Metering Policy

A production-ready policy that:

Tracks API requests in real-time

Enforces usage limits based on customer plans

Integrates seamlessly with Zuplo's authentication system

Supports custom metering dimensions

Complete Sample Implementation

We have created a comprehensive example that demonstrates:

Integrating Zuplo and OpenMeter to keep users and customers in sync

Developer portal integration for self-service API key creation

Automatic customer provisioning and plan assignment

Usage tracking and quota enforcement

This sample allows you to quickly build amazing monetization products for your APIs, AI APIs, MCP servers, and more.

Migration Path

We are committed to supporting our existing monetization customers through this transition:

Continued Support: Existing v1 monetization deployments will continue to function until November 15th, 2025 Migration Assistance: Our team will help you migrate to OpenMeter or another supported platform Documentation: Comprehensive guides for migrating from v1 to the new approach Priority Support: Customers currently using v1 monetization will receive priority support for migration

Benefits of the New Approach

Greater Flexibility

Choose the monetization platform that best fits your needs, whether it's OpenMeter, Stripe Billing, or another solution.

Faster Innovation

Leverage specialized platforms that are constantly improving their monetization features.

Better Customer Experience

Provide your customers with professional billing portals, advanced analytics, and self-service capabilities.

Reduced Complexity

Let billing experts handle the complexities of payments, taxes, and compliance while you focus on your API.

Next Steps

Review the OpenMeter Guide: Check out our Monetization using OpenMeter guide to see how easy it is to implement API monetization with our new approach. Explore the Sample: Our metered monetization example provides a complete implementation you can use as a starting point. Contact Support: If you're currently using v1 monetization and need assistance with migration, please reach out to our support team at support@zuplo.com.

Conclusion

This change represents our commitment to providing you with the best possible tools for API management and monetization. By partnering with specialized monetization platforms, we can offer you more features, greater flexibility, and a better overall experience than we could by building everything ourselves.

We're excited about this new direction and the possibilities it opens up for your API monetization strategies. Thank you for your continued trust in Zuplo as your API management platform.