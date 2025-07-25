Monetization V1 End of Life
We are announcing the end of life for Zuplo's v1 monetization product. This decision reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for API monetization while focusing on what we do best - building the most amazing API management product.
Important Timeline
The monetization service will be fully shut down on November 15th, 2025.
No new projects can be created with the legacy monetization features, effective immediately.
Why We Made This Decision
After careful consideration and extensive customer feedback, we have decided to sunset our v1 monetization product for the following reasons:
Limited Monetization Strategies
Our v1 monetization product lacked the flexibility many customers needed, including:
- Pay-as-you-go pricing models
- Credit-based systems
- Usage-based billing with variable pricing tiers
- Custom pricing models for enterprise customers
Customer Feedback
We heard loud and clear from our customers that they need a complete monetization solution that includes:
- Comprehensive UI for managing the entire API monetization lifecycle
- Self-service customer portals for subscription management
- Built-in support for upgrades, downgrades, and plan changes
- Streamlined refund and credit management
- Advanced analytics and revenue reporting
- Multi-currency support
- Tax calculation and compliance features
Focus on Core Strengths
We believe in doing one thing exceptionally well. Zuplo's strength lies in building the most powerful, developer-friendly API management platform. By focusing our efforts on API management rather than billing and payments, we can deliver even more value in our core product.
Our New Approach: Best of Both Worlds
Instead of building monetization features from scratch, we are partnering with best-in-class monetization platforms and creating deep integrations, guides, and samples. This approach gives you:
- The best API management product - Zuplo's powerful gateway, developer portal, and management features
- The best monetization products - Purpose-built billing and metering solutions with all the features you need
- Seamless integration - Pre-built policies, examples, and documentation to connect everything together
Introducing OpenMeter Integration
Our first focus is on OpenMeter, a modern metering and billing platform designed for usage-based pricing. We have already built:
OpenMeter Metering Policy
A production-ready policy that:
- Tracks API requests in real-time
- Enforces usage limits based on customer plans
- Integrates seamlessly with Zuplo's authentication system
- Supports custom metering dimensions
Complete Sample Implementation
We have created a comprehensive example that demonstrates:
- Integrating Zuplo and OpenMeter to keep users and customers in sync
- Developer portal integration for self-service API key creation
- Automatic customer provisioning and plan assignment
- Usage tracking and quota enforcement
This sample allows you to quickly build amazing monetization products for your APIs, AI APIs, MCP servers, and more.
Migration Path
We are committed to supporting our existing monetization customers through this transition:
- Continued Support: Existing v1 monetization deployments will continue to function until November 15th, 2025
- Migration Assistance: Our team will help you migrate to OpenMeter or another supported platform
- Documentation: Comprehensive guides for migrating from v1 to the new approach
- Priority Support: Customers currently using v1 monetization will receive priority support for migration
Benefits of the New Approach
Greater Flexibility
Choose the monetization platform that best fits your needs, whether it's OpenMeter, Stripe Billing, or another solution.
Faster Innovation
Leverage specialized platforms that are constantly improving their monetization features.
Better Customer Experience
Provide your customers with professional billing portals, advanced analytics, and self-service capabilities.
Reduced Complexity
Let billing experts handle the complexities of payments, taxes, and compliance while you focus on your API.
Next Steps
-
Review the OpenMeter Guide: Check out our Monetization using OpenMeter guide to see how easy it is to implement API monetization with our new approach.
-
Explore the Sample: Our metered monetization example provides a complete implementation you can use as a starting point.
-
Contact Support: If you're currently using v1 monetization and need assistance with migration, please reach out to our support team at support@zuplo.com.
Conclusion
This change represents our commitment to providing you with the best possible tools for API management and monetization. By partnering with specialized monetization platforms, we can offer you more features, greater flexibility, and a better overall experience than we could by building everything ourselves.
We're excited about this new direction and the possibilities it opens up for your API monetization strategies. Thank you for your continued trust in Zuplo as your API management platform.