Programming API
Route Custom Data
Each route in your OpenAPI file allows for specifying custom properties on your
route that can be referenced in code. Because the OpenAPI document allows
extensibility by adding
x- properties, you can add custom data as needed to
your operations and then read that data in code.
Custom Data in OpenAPI File#
The example below shows how to add custom data and operation with a property
x-custom.
Custom Data in Code#
Custom data can be accessed through the
context.route.raw() function. This
gives you full access to the underlying data of the OpenAPI operation. By
default this function returns
unknown, but you can pass it a custom object or
for the full OpenAPI operation, use
OpenAPIV3_1.OperationObject exported from
openapi-types