Route Custom Data

Each route in your OpenAPI file allows for specifying custom properties on your route that can be referenced in code. Because the OpenAPI document allows extensibility by adding x- properties, you can add custom data as needed to your operations and then read that data in code.

Custom Data in OpenAPI File #

The example below shows how to add custom data and operation with a property x-custom .

/config/routes.oas.json { "/my-route" : { "get" : { // highlight-start "x-custom" : { "hello" : "world" }, // highlight-end "operationId" : "c18da63b-bd4d-433f-a634-1da9913958c0" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://echo.zuplo.io" , "forwardSearch" : true } } } } } }

Custom Data in Code #

Custom data can be accessed through the context.route.raw() function. This gives you full access to the underlying data of the OpenAPI operation. By default this function returns unknown , but you can pass it a custom object or for the full OpenAPI operation, use OpenAPIV3_1.OperationObject exported from openapi-types