Monetization
Stripe Monetization Plugin
The Stripe Monetization Plugin makes it easy to register a Stripe Webhook in your Zuplo API that will handle Stripe subscription events.
The Plugin is registered in the
zuplo.runtime.ts extension. It requires
setting the
webhooks.signingSecret value and the
stripeSecretKey in order to
function.
When you register the Stripe Monetization Plugin, a new route is configured on
your API at the path
/__plugins/stripe/webhook. This route is used to receive
webhooks sent by Stripe for subscription events.
There is additional configuration if you want to customize the path, etc. In most cases, no additional configuration is required.
Debugging & Troubleshooting#
The Plugin emits logs that show what the Webhook is doing. For example, when a new subscription is created, the plugin will log information about the Stripe subscription, user, etc.
If are having trouble with the Webhooks, reviewing the logs for the Plugin is the place to start.
Additionally, you can use the Stripe Webhook logs in the Stripe Dashboard to view the webhooks that were send and their status. You can also resend a webhook event.
Configuration#
The Stripe Monetization Plugin has the following configuration options. As shown
above, you have to set the
webhooks.signingSecret and
stripeSecretKey
values.
In addition, you can also set the following values:
primaryDataRegion- The primary region where data is stored. We advise to set it to the closest region where most of your customers will be subscribing from. The options are: us-central1 (Iowa, US), us-east1 (South Carolina, US), and europe-west4 (Netherlands). Defaults to
us-central1if not set.