Programming API
Web Standard APIs
Zuplo's runtime supports the standards Web Workers API. This means that you can rely on the same set of Javascript APIs you would find in a browser environment.
Built-In Objects#
All of the standard built-in objects supported by the current Google Chrome stable release are supported, with a few notable exceptions:
eval()is not allowed for security reasons.
new Functionis not allowed for security reasons.
Date.now()returns the time of the last I/O; it does not advance during code execution.
Compression Streams#
The CompressionStream and DecompressionStream classes support gzip and deflate compression methods.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
Cryptography#
The Web Crypto API enables the use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.
For more details see the Web Crypto documentation
Encoding API#
Both
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder support UTF-8 encoding/decoding.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information.
Encoding: Base64#
atob(): Decodes a string of data which has been encoded using base-64 encoding.
btoa(): Creates a base-64 encoded ASCII string from a string of binary data.
Fetch#
The Fetch API provides an interface for fetching resources (including across the network).
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
The Fetch API includes standard objects like
Headers,
Request, and
Response.
See Also:
ZuploRequest
Streams API#
The Streams API allows JavaScript to programmatically access streams of data received over the network and process them as desired by the developer.
ReadableStream
ReadableStream BYOBReader
ReadableStream DefaultReader
TransformStream
WritableStream
WritableStream DefaultWriter
Timers#
setInterval(): Schedules a function to execute every time a given number of milliseconds elapses.
clearInterval(): Cancels the repeated execution set using setInterval().
setTimeout(): Schedules a function to execute in a given amount of time.
clearTimeout(): Cancels the delayed execution set using setTimeout().
URL#
The URL interface is used to parse, construct, normalize, and encode URLs. It works by providing properties which allow you to easily read and modify the components of a URL.
Refer to the MDN documentation for more information
URLPattern API#
The URLPattern API provides a mechanism for matching URLs based on a convenient pattern syntax.