Web Standard APIs

Zuplo's runtime supports the standards Web Workers API. This means that you can rely on the same set of Javascript APIs you would find in a browser environment.

All of the standard built-in objects supported by the current Google Chrome stable release are supported, with a few notable exceptions:

eval() is not allowed for security reasons.

is not allowed for security reasons. new Function is not allowed for security reasons.

is not allowed for security reasons. Date.now() returns the time of the last I/O; it does not advance during code execution.

The CompressionStream and DecompressionStream classes support gzip and deflate compression methods.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information

The Web Crypto API enables the use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.

For more details see the Web Crypto documentation

Encoding API #

Both TextEncoder and TextDecoder support UTF-8 encoding/decoding.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information.

atob() : Decodes a string of data which has been encoded using base-64 encoding.

: Decodes a string of data which has been encoded using base-64 encoding. btoa() : Creates a base-64 encoded ASCII string from a string of binary data.

The Fetch API provides an interface for fetching resources (including across the network).

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information

const response = await fetch ( "https://echo.zuplo.io" ); const body = await response. json ();

The Fetch API includes standard objects like Headers , Request , and Response .

See Also: ZuploRequest

Streams API #

The Streams API allows JavaScript to programmatically access streams of data received over the network and process them as desired by the developer.

setInterval() : Schedules a function to execute every time a given number of milliseconds elapses.

: Schedules a function to execute every time a given number of milliseconds elapses. clearInterval() : Cancels the repeated execution set using setInterval().

: Cancels the repeated execution set using setInterval(). setTimeout() : Schedules a function to execute in a given amount of time.

: Schedules a function to execute in a given amount of time. clearTimeout() : Cancels the delayed execution set using setTimeout().

The URL interface is used to parse, construct, normalize, and encode URLs. It works by providing properties which allow you to easily read and modify the components of a URL.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information

URLPattern API #

The URLPattern API provides a mechanism for matching URLs based on a convenient pattern syntax.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information.