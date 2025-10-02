Dev Portal Legacy Removal Guide

If you are not using the legacy developer portal, you can disable it in your Zuplo project by making a few quick changes.

To complete these steps you can use either the Zuplo Portal or local development.

Delete the ./config/dev-portal.json file from your project. This file configures the legacy developer portal and removing it will disable the portal. Delete the contents of the ./docs directory. This directory contains the static content for the legacy developer portal.

With these files deleted, your Zuplo project will no longer include the legacy developer portal.