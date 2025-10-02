Dev Portal Legacy Removal Guide
If you are not using the legacy developer portal, you can disable it in your Zuplo project by making a few quick changes.
To complete these steps you can use either the Zuplo Portal or local development.
-
Delete the
./config/dev-portal.jsonfile from your project. This file configures the legacy developer portal and removing it will disable the portal.
-
Delete the contents of the
./docsdirectory. This directory contains the static content for the legacy developer portal.
With these files deleted, your Zuplo project will no longer include the legacy developer portal.
