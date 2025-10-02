Zuplo

Dev Portal Legacy Removal Guide

If you are not using the legacy developer portal, you can disable it in your Zuplo project by making a few quick changes.

To complete these steps you can use either the Zuplo Portal or local development.

  1. Delete the ./config/dev-portal.json file from your project. This file configures the legacy developer portal and removing it will disable the portal.

  2. Delete the contents of the ./docs directory. This directory contains the static content for the legacy developer portal.

With these files deleted, your Zuplo project will no longer include the legacy developer portal.

Last modified on