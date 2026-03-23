The request was rejected because the client exceeded the configured rate limit.
Common Causes
- Too many requests — The client sent more requests than the rate limit policy allows within the configured time window.
- Shared rate limit — Multiple clients or API keys share a rate limit pool that has been exhausted.
- Burst traffic — A sudden spike in requests exceeded the allowed burst capacity.
How to Fix
- Check the
Retry-Afterheader — The response typically includes a
Retry-Afterheader indicating how long to wait before sending another request.
- Implement backoff — Add exponential backoff and retry logic to the client.
- Request a higher limit — If the current rate limit is too restrictive, contact the API provider about upgrading the plan or adjusting limits.
For API Operators
- Review the rate limiting policy configuration in the route settings.
- Consider using dynamic rate limiting to set different limits per customer tier.
- Check the rate limit metrics to determine if limits need adjustment.
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