Rate Limit Exceeded (RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED) Copy page

The request was rejected because the client exceeded the configured rate limit.

Common Causes

Too many requests — The client sent more requests than the rate limit policy allows within the configured time window.

— The client sent more requests than the rate limit policy allows within the configured time window. Shared rate limit — Multiple clients or API keys share a rate limit pool that has been exhausted.

— Multiple clients or API keys share a rate limit pool that has been exhausted. Burst traffic — A sudden spike in requests exceeded the allowed burst capacity.

How to Fix

Check the Retry-After header — The response typically includes a Retry-After header indicating how long to wait before sending another request.

— The response typically includes a header indicating how long to wait before sending another request. Implement backoff — Add exponential backoff and retry logic to the client.

— Add exponential backoff and retry logic to the client. Request a higher limit — If the current rate limit is too restrictive, contact the API provider about upgrading the plan or adjusting limits.

For API Operators

Review the rate limiting policy configuration in the route settings.

Consider using dynamic rate limiting to set different limits per customer tier.

Check the rate limit metrics to determine if limits need adjustment.