Composite Outbound (Group Policies) Policy

The Composite policy allows you to create groups of other policies, for easy reuse across multiple routes. Other policies are referenced by their name.

Be careful not to create circular references which can cause your gateway to fail.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-composite-outbound-policy",
  "policyType": "composite-outbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "CompositeOutboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "policies": [
        "policy1",
        "policy2"
      ]
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • policies <string[]> -
    The list of policy references (beware circular references).

Using the Policy

Read more about how policies work