Programming API
ContextData - Sharing Request Data
It is often useful to store data throughout the life of a single request. This
data could be used on multiple policies, handlers, or for logging. However,
because the Zuplo runtime is asynchronous, you cannot simply create global
variables and reference them in other modules if the value is unique accross
requests. Additionally, using a traditional data structure like a
Map is also
not recommended as it can build up memory over time.
ContextData#
The
ContextData utility allows safely storing data that is tied to a specific
request. Additionally, this utility ensures that data stored is properly garbage
collected (removed from memory) when the request is complete.
ContextData.set
ContextData.get
set (instance function)
get (instance function)
Typing#
The methods of
ContextData support generics in order to support typing.
How NOT to Share Data#
Below are a few examples of how NOT to share data in your API.
Danger
Do NOT write code like this in your API. It will not work reliably. These are examples of what NOT to do. See the next section for best practices.
The first example uses a simple shared global variable called
currentRequestId
to store the current requestId. On the surface this looks straightforward.
However, because the gateway is being shared among many requests who are all
running at the same time, the value of
currentRequestId is completely
unpredictable when your API is under load.
Using ContextData#
Below you will find examples of how to use
ContextData to safely share data
throughout the lifecycle of a request.
Using static methods#
Using Shared Variable#
Reusable class shared across modules The shared module allows other modules to access the same storage without passing the string name or type around.
Then use the class in another module.