ContextData - Sharing Request Data

It is often useful to store data throughout the life of a single request. This data could be used on multiple policies, handlers, or for logging. However, because the Zuplo runtime is asynchronous, you cannot simply create global variables and reference them in other modules if the value is unique accross requests. Additionally, using a traditional data structure like a Map is also not recommended as it can build up memory over time.

The ContextData utility allows safely storing data that is tied to a specific request. Additionally, this utility ensures that data stored is properly garbage collected (removed from memory) when the request is complete.

ContextData.set

ContextData. set (context, "my-data" , { prop1: "hello world" });

ContextData.get

const data = ContextData. get (context, "my-data" );

set (instance function)

const myData = new ContextData ( "my-data" ); myData. set (context, { prop1: "hello world" });

get (instance function)

const myData = new ContextData ( "my-data" ); const data = myData. get (context);

The methods of ContextData support generics in order to support typing.

const myData = new ContextData <{ key : string }>( "my-data" ); ContextData. get <{ key : string }>(context, "my-data" ); ContextData. set <{ key : string }>(context, "my-data" , { key: "hello" });

How NOT to Share Data #

Below are a few examples of how NOT to share data in your API.

Danger Do NOT write code like this in your API. It will not work reliably. These are examples of what NOT to do. See the next section for best practices.

The first example uses a simple shared global variable called currentRequestId to store the current requestId. On the surface this looks straightforward. However, because the gateway is being shared among many requests who are all running at the same time, the value of currentRequestId is completely unpredictable when your API is under load.

/modules/policies.ts let currentRequestId : string | undefined ; export function myFirstPolicy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { currentRequestId = context.requestId; context.log. info ( `The current requestId is: ${ currentRequestId }` ); } export function mySecondPolicy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { currentRequestId = context.requestId; context.log. info ( `The current requestId is: ${ currentRequestId }` ); }

Using ContextData #

Below you will find examples of how to use ContextData to safely share data throughout the lifecycle of a request.

Using static methods #

import { ContextData, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function myFirstPolicy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { ContextData. set (context, "currentRequestId" , context.requestId); const currentRequestId = ContextData. get (context, "currentRequestId" ); context.log. info ( `The current requestId is: ${ currentRequestId }` ); }

Using Shared Variable #

Reusable class shared across modules The shared module allows other modules to access the same storage without passing the string name or type around.

export const myData = new ContextData <{ prop1 : string }>( "my-data" );

Then use the class in another module.