By default, Zuplo will return a 404 (using problem details) if no matching path/method combination is found. You can override this behavior by adding code to the zuplo.runtime.ts file (see runtime extensions).

For example - a custom not found handler can be used to return a 405 - Method Not Allowed if a matching path is found, but no matching METHOD, here is an example function that would implement this behavior:

export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { //add a custom not found handler runtime. notFoundHandler = async ( request , context , notFoundOptions ) => { if (notFoundOptions.routesMatchedByPathOnly. length > 0 ) { // It is required to have an 'Allow' header with a 405 response // Generate a string of allowed methods const allowedMethods = notFoundOptions.routesMatchedByPathOnly . map (( route ) => route.methods) . reduce (( acc , val ) => acc. concat (val), []) . join ( ", " ); return HttpProblems. methodNotAllowed ( request, context, {}, { allow: allowedMethods }, ); } return HttpProblems. notFound (request, context); }; }