Programming API
Custom Not Found Handler
By default, Zuplo will return a 404 (using problem details)
if no matching
path/method combination is found. You can override this
behavior by adding code to the
zuplo.runtime.ts file (see
runtime extensions).
For example - a custom not found handler can be used to return a
405 - Method Not Allowed if a matching path is found, but no matching METHOD,
here is an example function that would implement this behavior:
Caution
An error in your
zuplo.runtime.ts can break your gateway for all requests. Be
sure to carefully review any custom code in this file and add generous error
handling where appropriate.