Safely clone a request or response

We often want to read the body of a request or response before forwarding it on to the downwind service or back to the client respectively.

When we do this inside the Zuplo gateway in a Request Handler we have to be careful to clone the request or response to avoid causing a body-used exception.

A body-used exception occurs when a .body property of a request or response, which is of type ReadableStream , has already been read. These properties can only be read once and if we pass that same object to fetch (for the downwind call) or return it from a request handler - you’ll get that exception.

Note - you can check to see if a body has already been used by looking at the .bodyUsed property of ZuploRequest and Response .

How to clone the request and response #

Let’s imagine we want to log both the request body and response body of a proxied call to a downwind service

export default async async function ( req : ZuploRequest , ctx : ZuploContext ) { // pretend we want to log the request and response body const reqClone = req. clone (); const reqBody = await reqClone. text (); ctx.log. debug (reqBody); // we can now safely re-use this body to call the downstream // service const response = await fetch ( 'https://downwind-url.com/foo/bar' , { method: req.method, body: req.body; }); const resClone = response. clone (); const resBody = await resClone. text (); req.logger. debug (resBody); // we can now safely use the original response return response; }

If you don’t need to read the body - we recommend against cloning the request or response as it will make your gateway more memory efficient and increase performance.