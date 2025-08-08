Dialog
A modal dialog component built on Radix UI primitives for displaying content that requires user attention.
Import
Code
import { Dialog, DialogContent, DialogDescription, DialogFooter, DialogHeader, DialogTitle, DialogTrigger, } from "zudoku/ui/Dialog";
Components
The Dialog component consists of several sub-components:
Dialog- The main container (root)
DialogTrigger- Button that opens the dialog
DialogContent- The modal content container
DialogHeader- Header section for title and description
DialogTitle- The dialog title
DialogDescription- Additional description text
DialogFooter- Footer section for actions
DialogClose- Element that closes the dialog when clicked
Basic Usage
Code
<Dialog> <DialogTrigger asChild> <Button variant="outline">Open Dialog</Button> </DialogTrigger> <DialogContent> <DialogHeader> <DialogTitle>Are you absolutely sure?</DialogTitle> <DialogDescription> This action cannot be undone. This will permanently delete your account and remove your data from our servers. </DialogDescription> </DialogHeader> </DialogContent> </Dialog>
With Footer Actions
Code
<Dialog> <DialogTrigger asChild> <Button>Edit Profile</Button> </DialogTrigger> <DialogContent className="sm:max-w-[425px]"> <DialogHeader> <DialogTitle>Edit profile</DialogTitle> <DialogDescription> Make changes to your profile here. Click save when you're done. </DialogDescription> </DialogHeader> <div className="grid gap-4 py-4"> <div className="grid grid-cols-4 items-center gap-4"> <Label htmlFor="name" className="text-right"> Name </Label> <Input id="name" defaultValue="Pedro Duarte" className="col-span-3" /> </div> <div className="grid grid-cols-4 items-center gap-4"> <Label htmlFor="username" className="text-right"> Username </Label> <Input id="username" defaultValue="@peduarte" className="col-span-3" /> </div> </div> <DialogFooter> <Button type="submit">Save changes</Button> </DialogFooter> </DialogContent> </Dialog>
Props
DialogContent
Code
interface DialogContentProps extends React.ComponentPropsWithoutRef<typeof DialogPrimitive.Content> { showCloseButton?: boolean; // Default: true }
Features
- Keyboard Navigation: ESC key closes the dialog
- Focus Management: Focus is trapped within the dialog
- Accessibility: Proper ARIA attributes and screen reader support
- Backdrop Click: Clicking outside closes the dialog
- Animation: Smooth enter/exit animations
