Input

An input component for forms and user input.

Import

React Code import { Input } from "zudoku/ui/Input" ;

Basic Usage

React Code < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" />

Input Types

Text Input

React Code < Input type = "text" placeholder = "Text input" />

Email Input

React Code < Input type = "email" placeholder = "Email input" />

Password Input

React Code < Input type = "password" placeholder = "Password input" />

Number Input

React Code < Input type = "number" placeholder = "Number input" />

With Label

Email

React Code < div className = "grid w-full max-w-sm items-center gap-1.5" > < Label htmlFor = "email" >Email</ Label > < Input type = "email" id = "email" placeholder = "Email" /> </ div >

Disabled State

React Code < Input disabled placeholder = "Disabled input" />

File Input

React Code < Input type = "file" />

Custom Styling

The Input component accepts all standard input HTML attributes and can be customized with additional className :

React Code < Input className = "w-full max-w-xs" placeholder = "Custom styled input" />