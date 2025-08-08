Input
An input component for forms and user input.
Import
Code
import { Input } from "zudoku/ui/Input";
Basic Usage
Code
<Input placeholder="Enter your email" />
Input Types
Text Input
Code
<Input type="text" placeholder="Text input" />
Email Input
Code
<Input type="email" placeholder="Email input" />
Password Input
Code
<Input type="password" placeholder="Password input" />
Number Input
Code
<Input type="number" placeholder="Number input" />
With Label
Code
<div className="grid w-full max-w-sm items-center gap-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="email">Email</Label> <Input type="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" /> </div>
Disabled State
Code
<Input disabled placeholder="Disabled input" />
File Input
Code
<Input type="file" />
Custom Styling
The Input component accepts all standard input HTML attributes and can be customized with additional
className:
Code
<Input className="w-full max-w-xs" placeholder="Custom styled input" />
Last modified on