Guide

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

​Static Files

Dev Portal makes it easy to serve static files like images, PDFs, or any other assets alongside your documentation. Any files placed in the public directory will be served at the root path of your documentation site.

Create a public directory in your project root if it doesn't exist already Place any static files in this directory Reference these files in your documentation using the root path /

If you have the following structure:

your-project/ ├── public/ │ ├── images/ │ │ └── diagram.png │ └── documents/ │ └── api-spec.pdf └── ... plain

You can reference these files using markdown like this:

![API Architecture](/images/diagram.png) md

If you want users to download a file like a PDF, you can use an anchor tag like this: