Every Zuplo project automatically includes a full featured developer portal that renders your OpenAPI specification as a beautiful page complete with examples, schemas, and more. You don't need to do anything to enable your developer portal except for create routes in your API project. However, you are free to customize the look and feel as well as enhance the site by adding descriptions, examples, and schemas to your Open API specification - the more you add the more complete your developer portal will be and the better experience your customers will have learning and using your API.

Next Steps #

Your developer portal will work out of the box without any special configuration, however before you share your portal with customers, partners, etc. you should ensure you have completed the following steps.