Programming API
ZuploRequest
The ZuploRequest object is the main parameter passed to both RequestHandlers and Policies. It represents the incoming request.
ZuploRequest inherits from the web standard
Request class used with
fetch -
you can read more about this on MDN including an explanation of how all of its
properties and methods work:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Request.
In addition to the standard properties, the following are added for convenience.
Properties#
params- if you use tokens in your route’s URL, we automatically parse them into properties on the params property of your request. For example, imagine a route with path
/products/:productId/vendors/:vendorId. A match on this would yield values as follows:
user- an optional object identifying a ‘user’. If
undefinedthis typically means the request is anonymous. If present, the user object will have a
subproperty that is a unique identifier for that user. There is also an optional
dataproperty that is of
anytype that typically contains other information about the user. When using JWT tokens you’ll usually find all the claims here.
query- a dictionary of query-string values. For example, a URL with a query string like
https://example.com?foo=barwould present as follows:
Constructor#
It can be useful to create a new ZuploRequest inside a policy (see policies) to forward to the next policy or handler in the chain. You can create a completely fresh ZuploRequest as follows:
Request Query#
The
request.query property is a helper that takes your QueryString and converts
it into a JavaScript dictionary (e.g.
Record<string, string> in TypeScript).
This helper property does not support multiple values for the same key on a
QueryString, e.g.
?foo=bar&foo=wibble
To access the array of values in this case you can instead use the URL type and searchParams: