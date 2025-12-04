This guide explains how to migrate from the deprecated MCP server configuration syntax to the new consolidated format introduced in November 2025.
What Changed
The new configuration consolidates and simplifies MCP server setup:
Handler Options:
- ✅ New:
operationsarray with simple
{ file, id }references
- ❌ Deprecated:
files,
tools,
prompts,
resourcesarrays
Operation Extensions:
- ✅ New: Single
x-zuplo-route.mcpextension with
typefield
- ❌ Deprecated: Separate
x-zuplo-mcp-tool,
x-zuplo-mcp-prompt,
x-zuplo-mcp-resource,
x-zuplo-mcp-graphqlextensions
Migration Steps
Step 1: Update Handler Options
Old Syntax:
Code
{ "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "my MCP server", "version": "0.0.0", "files": [ { "path": "./config/routes.oas.json", "operationIds": ["list-users", "create-user"] } ], "prompts": [ { "path": "./config/routes.oas.json", "operationIds": ["greeting"] } ], "resources": [ { "path": "./config/routes.oas.json", "operationIds": ["html"] } ] } } }
New Syntax:
Code
{ "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "my MCP server", "version": "0.0.0", "operations": [ { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "list-users" }, { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "create-user" }, { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "greeting" }, { "file": "./config/routes.oas.json", "id": "html" } ] } } }
All operations (tools, prompts, resources) now go into a single
operations
array. The type is determined by the
x-zuplo-route.mcp.type field on each
operation.
Step 2: Update Operation Extensions
Tools
Old Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/users": { "get": { "operationId": "list-users", "summary": "List all users", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }, "x-zuplo-mcp-tool": { "name": "get_all_users", "description": "Use this tool to retrieve a list of all registered users" } } } } }
New Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/users": { "get": { "operationId": "list-users", "summary": "List all users", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }, "mcp": { "type": "tool", "name": "get_all_users", "description": "Use this tool to retrieve a list of all registered users" } } } } } }
Prompts
Old Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/greeting": { "post": { "operationId": "greeting", "summary": "Generate a greeting message", "x-zuplo-mcp-prompt": { "name": "greeting_generator", "description": "Generate a personalized greeting message" } } } } }
New Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/greeting": { "post": { "operationId": "greeting", "summary": "Generate a greeting message", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }, "mcp": { "type": "prompt", "name": "greeting_generator", "description": "Generate a personalized greeting message" } } } } } }
Resources
Old Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/html": { "get": { "operationId": "html", "summary": "HTML document", "x-zuplo-mcp-resource": { "name": "html_doc", "description": "An HTML document resource", "uri": "ui://html", "mimeType": "text/html" } } } } }
New Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/html": { "get": { "operationId": "html", "summary": "HTML document", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }, "mcp": { "type": "resource", "name": "html_doc", "description": "An HTML document resource", "uri": "ui://html", "mimeType": "text/html" } } } } } }
GraphQL
Old Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/graphql": { "post": { "operationId": "graphql-api", "summary": "GraphQL API endpoint", "x-zuplo-mcp-graphql": { "enabled": true, "introspectionToolName": "graphql_introspect", "executeToolName": "graphql_execute" } } } } }
New Syntax:
Code
{ "paths": { "/graphql": { "post": { "operationId": "graphql-api", "summary": "GraphQL API endpoint", "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }, "mcp": { "type": "graphql", "enabled": true, "introspectionTool": { "name": "graphql_introspect", "description": "Introspect the GraphQL schema" }, "executeTool": { "name": "graphql_execute", "description": "Execute a GraphQL query" } } } } } } }
New Features
Enabled Flag
The new syntax supports an
enabled flag on all types to conditionally include
operations:
Code
{ "x-zuplo-route": { "mcp": { "type": "tool", "name": "disabled_tool", "enabled": false } } }
When
enabled: false, the operation is skipped during registration without
needing to remove it from the configuration.
Improved Validation
The new format includes OpenAPI schema validation via
oneOf constraints,
providing better IDE support and error messages.
Quick Migration Checklist
- Replace
files,
tools,
prompts,
resourcesarrays with single
operationsarray
- Change
pathto
fileand
operationIdsto individual
{ file, id }objects
- Move
x-zuplo-mcp-toolinto
x-zuplo-route.mcpwith
type: "tool"
- Move
x-zuplo-mcp-promptinto
x-zuplo-route.mcpwith
type: "prompt"
- Move
x-zuplo-mcp-resourceinto
x-zuplo-route.mcpwith
type: "resource"
- Move
x-zuplo-mcp-graphqlinto
x-zuplo-route.mcpwith
type: "graphql"
- Update GraphQL field names:
introspectionToolName→
introspectionTool.name,
executeToolName→
executeTool.name
- Test your MCP server to ensure all operations are registered correctly
Backward Compatibility
The old syntax is currently marked as deprecated but still functional. However, it will be removed in a future release, so migration is recommended as soon as possible.