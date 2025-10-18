Dynamic JWT Auth Policy

Fetches IDP metadata from gateway service and routes to the appropriate provider-specific policy. This policy is intended only to be used in MCP Gateway projects.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

JSON Code { "name" : "my-dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "DynamicJwtAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : {} } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be DynamicJwtAuthInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

Using the Policy

