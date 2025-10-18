Dynamic JWT Auth Policy
Fetches IDP metadata from gateway service and routes to the appropriate provider-specific policy. This policy is intended only to be used in MCP Gateway projects.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound-policy", "policyType": "dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound", "handler": { "export": "DynamicJwtAuthInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": {} } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
dynamic-jwt-auth-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
DynamicJwtAuthInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work
Last modified on