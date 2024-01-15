Zuplo Project Config (zuplo.jsonc)

Certain advanced project-level settings can be configured using the zuplo.jsonc file at the root of a project. The zuplo.jsonc file is created by default for new projects and contains the default configuration.

The default zuplo.jsonc file is shown below. The only current valid version of the file is 1 .

{ "version" : 1 , "project" : "my-project" , "compatibilityDate" : "2024-01-15" , }

Caution The zuplo.jsonc file is not currently shown or editable in the Zuplo portal. Connect your project to source control and edit inside your source control provider or by pushing a local change with git. If your project does not have a zuplo.jsonc it can be added using source control

Zuplo is constantly shipping updates to the underlying runtime of projects. Occasionally, these updates are not backwards compatible. Additionally, Zuplo deploys portions of projects to Cloudflare Workers who also occasionally make non-backward compatible changes. In order to ensure that your project continues to build, deploy and operate as you expect it you can set a compatibility date to lock in the behavior and APIs of the runtime.

Current valid settings for the compatibility date are to not have it set or to set it to 2023-03-14 . When not set, the Zuplo runtime does not set a compatibility date on Cloudflare Workers. When the value is set to 2023-03-14 , the value is also set on the Cloudflare Worker which enables all changes up to March 14, 2023. See Cloudflare's documentation for a list of changes.

This compatibility date includes a number of minor breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after Feb. 23rd, 2024.

This compatibility date includes a several breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after Jan. 15th, 2024.

Run Outbound Policies on All Responses #

Previously, outbound policies would only run on response status ranging from 200-299. Now outbound policies will always run, regardless of the response code.

No Hooks on System Routes #

Previously runtime hooks such as OnRequest or OnResponseSending would run on system routes. For example, if you are using our Developer Portal and have it running on /docs , before this change you could write a hook that modified the output of the Developer Portal. This could result in unexpected behavior and is now disallowed.

Remove Cloudflare Location Headers #

Zuplo routes all requests through Cloudflare. Cloudflare adds a number of headers to requests. Previously, some Cloudflare location headers (i.e. cf-ipregion ) could be passed through your Zuplo gateway. Now these headers are always removed from the outbound request if they have been set. If you need access to geo-location data use context.incomingRequestProperties instead.

This compatibility date does not include any breaking changes. However, Zuplo made a number of changes to the runtime build process. These changes will allow a number of future improvements. Out of an abundance of caution, these changes are only enabled for projects that have set their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 . This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after March 14th, 2024.

Over time, the build changes will be enabled by default on all future deployments regardless of compatibility date. Existing customers are encouraged to update their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 and test their projects to ensure that they continue to operate as expected.

We expect that this new build process will roll out to all customers (regardless of compatibility date) by the end of April 2024.