Comet Opik Tracing Policy

Comet Opik Tracing Inbound Policy

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-comet-opik-tracing-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "comet-opik-tracing-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "CometOpikTracingInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {}
  }
}

Policy Configuration

  • name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
  • policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be comet-opik-tracing-inbound.
  • handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be CometOpikTracingInboundPolicy.
  • handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime).
  • handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • apiKey (required) <string> - The Comet Opik API key for authentication.
  • projectName (required) <string> - The Comet Opik project name for organizing traces.
  • workspace (required) <string> - The Comet Opik workspace name.
  • baseUrl <string> - The base URL for the Comet Opik API (optional, defaults to https://www.comet.com/opik/api).

Using the Policy

