Comet Opik Tracing Policy
Comet Opik Tracing Inbound Policy
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-comet-opik-tracing-inbound-policy", "policyType": "comet-opik-tracing-inbound", "handler": { "export": "CometOpikTracingInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": {} } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
comet-opik-tracing-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
CometOpikTracingInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
apiKey(required)
<string>- The Comet Opik API key for authentication.
projectName(required)
<string>- The Comet Opik project name for organizing traces.
workspace(required)
<string>- The Comet Opik workspace name.
baseUrl
<string>- The base URL for the Comet Opik API (optional, defaults to https://www.comet.com/opik/api).
Using the Policy
