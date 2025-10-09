Zuplo

Galileo Tracing Policy

Galileo Tracing Inbound Policy

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-galileo-tracing-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "galileo-tracing-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "GalileoTracingInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {}
  }
}

Policy Configuration

  • name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
  • policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be galileo-tracing-inbound.
  • handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be GalileoTracingInboundPolicy.
  • handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime).
  • handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • apiKey (required) <string> - The Galileo API key for authentication.
  • projectId (required) <string> - The Galileo project ID (UUID) for organizing traces.
  • logStreamId (required) <string> - The Galileo log stream ID (UUID) for organizing traces.
  • baseUrl <string> - The base URL for the Galileo API (optional, defaults to https://api.galileo.ai).

Using the Policy

