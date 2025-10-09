Galileo Tracing Policy

Galileo Tracing Inbound Policy

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

JSON Code { "name" : "my-galileo-tracing-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "galileo-tracing-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "GalileoTracingInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : {} } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be galileo-tracing-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be GalileoTracingInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

apiKey (required) <string> - The Galileo API key for authentication.

- The Galileo API key for authentication. projectId (required) <string> - The Galileo project ID (UUID) for organizing traces.

- The Galileo project ID (UUID) for organizing traces. logStreamId (required) <string> - The Galileo log stream ID (UUID) for organizing traces.

- The Galileo log stream ID (UUID) for organizing traces. baseUrl <string> - The base URL for the Galileo API (optional, defaults to https://api.galileo.ai).

Using the Policy

