Galileo Tracing Policy
Galileo Tracing Inbound Policy
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-galileo-tracing-inbound-policy", "policyType": "galileo-tracing-inbound", "handler": { "export": "GalileoTracingInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": {} } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
galileo-tracing-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
GalileoTracingInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
apiKey(required)
<string>- The Galileo API key for authentication.
projectId(required)
<string>- The Galileo project ID (UUID) for organizing traces.
logStreamId(required)
<string>- The Galileo log stream ID (UUID) for organizing traces.
baseUrl
<string>- The base URL for the Galileo API (optional, defaults to https://api.galileo.ai).
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work
Last modified on