Compatibility Dates

Core Concepts

Zuplo is constantly shipping updates to the underlying runtime of projects. Occasionally, these updates aren't backwards compatible. In order to ensure that your project continues to build, deploy and operate as you expect it you can set a compatibility date to lock in the behavior and APIs of the runtime.

This compatibility date includes a number of minor breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after Feb. 23rd, 2024.

​Outbound Handlers on all Response Statuses

Previously, outbound handlers would only run on response status ranging from 200-299. Now outbound handlers will always run, regardless of the response code.

​No Hooks on System Routes

Previously runtime hooks such as OnRequest or OnResponseSending would run on system routes. For example, if you are using our Developer Portal and have it running on /docs , before this change you could write a hook that modified the output of the Developer Portal.

​Remove Cloudflare Location Headers

Previously, some Cloudflare location headers (for example cf-ipregion ) could be passed through your Zuplo gateway. Now these headers are always removed from the outbound request if they have been set. If you need access to geo-location data use context.incomingRequestProperties instead.

This compatibility date includes a several breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after Jan. 15th, 2024.

​Run Outbound Policies on All Responses

Previously, outbound policies would only run on response status ranging from 200-299. Now outbound policies will always run, regardless of the response code.

​No Hooks on System Routes

Previously runtime hooks such as OnRequest or OnResponseSending would run on system routes. For example, if you are using our Developer Portal and have it running on /docs , before this change you could write a hook that modified the output of the Developer Portal. This could result in unexpected behavior and is now disallowed.

​Remove Cloudflare Location Headers

Zuplo routes all requests through Cloudflare. Cloudflare adds a number of headers to requests. Previously, some Cloudflare location headers (for example cf-ipregion ) could be passed through your Zuplo gateway. Now these headers are always removed from the outbound request if they have been set. If you need access to geo-location data use context.incomingRequestProperties instead.

This compatibility date doesn't include any breaking changes. However, Zuplo made a number of changes to the runtime build process. These changes will allow a number of future improvements. Out of an abundance of caution, these changes are only enabled for projects that have set their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 . This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after March 14th, 2024.

Over time, the build changes will be enabled by default on all future deployments regardless of compatibility date. Existing customers are encouraged to update their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 and test their projects to ensure that they continue to operate as expected.

We expect that this new build process will roll out to all customers (regardless of compatibility date) by the end of April 2024.