Developer Portal Inject Custom Html

Enterprise Feature This feature is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

The Zuplo Developer Portal allows you to inject custom HTML into the portal. This is typically used to inject custom analytics scripts.

Injecting Custom HTML #

To inject custom HTML into the developer portal, add a file in your project's /docs folder called _inject.html .

The contents of this file will be injected just before the closing </body> tag.

_inject.html < script > console. log ( "Hello from Zuplo!" ); </ script >

You can also listen to events emitted by the developer portal. The following events are available:

This event is emitted when a user is authenticated. The event data is shown below.

interface IdentifyEvent { sub : string ; name ?: string ; email : string ; email_verified : boolean ; picture ?: string ; id_token ?: string ; }

To listen to this event, add the following code to your _inject.html file.