Developer Portal Setup

Customization of your developer portal can be done in either the Zuplo Portal or by editing source files using your preferred editor. Before you start customizing the developer portal, its a good idea to understand the structure and files that are used to generate the site.

Every Zuplo project includes the following directories and files that are used to generate the developer portal. Note, files that are not directly part of this tutorial have been deliberately left out.

my-project/ ├── config/ │ ├── dev-portal.json │ └── routes.oas.json ├── modules/ └── docs/ ├── index.md ├── sidebar.json └── theme.css

docs/index.md - Markdown files are used to include additional documentation in your developer portal. By default an index.md file is created. Documentation

docs/theme.css - The developer portal theme can be customized with CSS variables (or even custom CSS) in order to match your branding. Documentation

docs/dev-portal.json - This is the primary configuration for your developer portal with customization for the favicon, authentication settings, etc. Documentation