Sidebar Configuration

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.
You can configure your Developer Portal Sidebar through the
sidebar.json file.
This file allows you to determine which pages get displayed, their labels, and
their order.
Configuring sidebar.json
sidebar.json consists of items of different
types either
doc,
category,
or
api-ref. The file is configured in a very similar way to
Docusaurus' sidebar.js.
The
docs array must contain all the items of the sidebar.
Customizing Individual OpenAPI Specs
A
specs array is added as an optional property on
doc and
category items.
Not including the
specs array will automatically include the item in all of
your OpenAPI specs. The entries to
specs must match the
specId of the
OpenAPI file (portion of filename preceding
.oas.json) found in your project's
config folder. For
category types, adding
specs to an
item will result
in the page only displaying if it's also found in the
category item's
specs
array.
Sidebar Labels
A
label property is found on most items. It determines what text appears in
the sidebar navigation. The label can also be provided via
frontmatter using the
sidebar_label
property.
If a label is provided on both the
sidebar.json item and the markdown
frontmatter, the
frontmatter will take precedence.
Adding an api-ref
An
api-ref item dictates the position of your API Reference docs in the
sidebar. You can also relabel the top-level label (the default is API
Reference). The contents of your API Reference are automatically generated from
your
routes.oas.json.
Code(typescript)
interface APIDocConfig { type: "api-ref"; label: string; /** * defaultSpec allows you to specify the ID of the spec navigated to upon loading the developer portal. The spec's ID is the filename without the extension (ex. For routes.oas.json, use "routes") */ defaultSpec: string; }
When you create a project, we will automatically populate the following
api-ref item in your
sidebar.json:
Code(json)
{ "type": "api-ref", "label": "API Reference" }
Adding a doc
A
doc is a single page that contains content from a markdown file.
Code(typescript)
interface DocConfig { type: "doc"; /** * ID Must be unique across all pages and map to a markdown filename in /docs (excluding the extension) */ id: string; /** * Label Must be unique across doc and category items within this array only */ label: string; /** * The OpenAPI Spec IDs (filename without the .oas.json extension) you wish to limit this doc to. If set, this page will only be surfaced in the sidebar of listed specs. */ specs?: string[]; /** * When set to true, this page will be navigated to upon loading the developer * portal */ defaultPage?: boolean; } | string // shorthand
Here's an example:
Code(json)
{ "type": "doc", "id": "index", "label": "Index Page" }
Shorthand
You can also add a
doc item via shorthand notation in which you only include
the
id field in the
sidebar.json.
Code(json)
{ "docs": ["index"] }
Note that you will be unable to specify
specs or
defaultPage, but you can
provide a label in the
frontmatter
Adding a category
A
category is a directory of
doc items. Within your Sidebar, the
items
entries will appear nested under the
label of the
category item. Each entry
in
items must contain a unique
id and
label within the
items array.
Code(typescript)
interface CategoryConfig { type: "category"; label: string; versions?: string[]; link?: DocLink | string; /** * @minItems 1 */ items: (DocConfig | string)[]; } interface DocLink { type: "doc"; /** * ID Must be unique across within the docs array */ id: string; // label and versions are omitted as they are already included on the CategoryConfig }
A
category item can act like a
doc if a
link property is provided. When
clicked the user will be navigated to the page referenced in the
link. If no
link is provided, then the
category won't be clickable.
Example:
Code(json)
{ "docs": [ { "type": "category", "label": "Dog Breeds", "specs": ["routes-v1", "routes-v2"], "link": { "type": "doc", "id": "dog-breeds" }, "items": [ "french-bulldog", { "type": "doc", "label": "Poodle", "id": "poodle", "specs": ["routes-v2"] } ] } ] }