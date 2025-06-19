Developer Portal Theme
This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.
The developer portal supports custom theming by editing the
docs/theme.css
file in your project. The following
CSS variables
and classes are supported. By default, we support a
light and a
dark theme,
which can be toggled between by the user.
Variables
|Variable
|Description
|--background-auth-actions
|Background color of actions taken on an Authentication method (ex. copy API key)
|--background-button-primary
|Background for buttons that perform a primary action
|--background-button-secondary
|Background for buttons that perform a second action
|--background-code-sample-header-primary
|Background of header for API code sample unit
|--background-code-sample-header-secondary
|Highlight and dropdown color used in header for API code sample unit
|--background-example-section-header-primary
|Background of header for example body and responses unit
|--background-example-section-header-secondary
|Highlight and dropdown color used in header for example body and responses unit
|--background-inline-code
|Background used for inline
code in markdown descriptions to aid readability
|--background-input
|Background of input fields
|--background-input-hovered
|Background of input fields when hovered over
|--background-nav-item-selected
|Background of navigation label in the sidebar when navigated to
|--background-primary
|Primary background across all pages
|--background-text-selection-color
|Highlight color of text when selected
|--border-inline-code
|Border around inline
code (in descriptions) to aid readability
|--border-input
|Border of input fields
|--border-input-hovered
|Border of input fields when the field is hovered
|--color-divider
|Color of divider between sections of the API docs
|--color-nav-divider
|Color of divider between sidebar and main page content
|--font-family-primary
|Primary font family used across all pages
|--text-color-code-sample-header
|Text color for API code sample unit
|--text-color-enum-header
|Text color for the header of the generated enum table
|--text-color-example-section-header
|Text color for example body and responses unit
|--text-color-h1
|Text color for H1 tags (applies to page title and custom pages)
|--text-color-h2
|Text color for H2 tags (applies to docs section headers and custom pages)
|--text-color-h3
|Text color for H3 tags (only used in custom pages)
|--text-color-inline-code
|Text color used for inline
code in markdown descriptions to aid readability
|--text-color-nav
|Text color used in the navigation sidebar
|--text-color-nav-hovered
|Text color used on a hovered over sidebar label
|--text-color-nav-selected
|Text color used on a selected over sidebar label
|--text-color-primary
|Primary text color used across all pages
|--text-color-property-constraints
|Text color used for constraints (ex.
optional) on parameters and request body properties
|--text-color-property-name
|Text color used for names of parameters and request body properties
|--text-color-placeholder-hovered
|Text color for input field placeholders
|--text-color-required
|Text color for the
required constraint, to improve visibility for readers
Theming
The theme color is set using the
.dark or
.light CSS class on the
body
like in the example below.
Code(html)
<body class="light"> ... </body>
You can use this class to set custom values for each variable.
Code(css)
.dark { --background-primary: black; } .light { --background-primary: white; }
The logo of the portal is set via the CSS class
.theme-logo.
Code(css)
.dark { --var-theme-logo-url: url(https://example.com/logo-dark.svg); } .light { --var-theme-logo-url: url(https://example.com/logo-light.svg); } .theme-logo { content: var(--var-theme-logo-url); }
Additional Modifications
Custom styles and CSS variables beyond what is documented above aren't officially supported and may break with future releases. Use custom CSS with caution.
The
theme.css stylesheet is injected in the
<head> of the dev portal. As
such, you can modify any style you like. The portal is built using
Tailwind CSS.