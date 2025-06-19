Developer Portal (Legacy) Developer Portal Theme

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.

The developer portal supports custom theming by editing the docs/theme.css file in your project. The following CSS variables and classes are supported. By default, we support a light and a dark theme, which can be toggled between by the user.

Variables

Variable Description --background-auth-actions Background color of actions taken on an Authentication method (ex. copy API key) --background-button-primary Background for buttons that perform a primary action --background-button-secondary Background for buttons that perform a second action --background-code-sample-header-primary Background of header for API code sample unit --background-code-sample-header-secondary Highlight and dropdown color used in header for API code sample unit --background-example-section-header-primary Background of header for example body and responses unit --background-example-section-header-secondary Highlight and dropdown color used in header for example body and responses unit --background-inline-code Background used for inline code in markdown descriptions to aid readability --background-input Background of input fields --background-input-hovered Background of input fields when hovered over --background-nav-item-selected Background of navigation label in the sidebar when navigated to --background-primary Primary background across all pages --background-text-selection-color Highlight color of text when selected --border-inline-code Border around inline code (in descriptions) to aid readability --border-input Border of input fields --border-input-hovered Border of input fields when the field is hovered --color-divider Color of divider between sections of the API docs --color-nav-divider Color of divider between sidebar and main page content --font-family-primary Primary font family used across all pages --text-color-code-sample-header Text color for API code sample unit --text-color-enum-header Text color for the header of the generated enum table --text-color-example-section-header Text color for example body and responses unit --text-color-h1 Text color for H1 tags (applies to page title and custom pages) --text-color-h2 Text color for H2 tags (applies to docs section headers and custom pages) --text-color-h3 Text color for H3 tags (only used in custom pages) --text-color-inline-code Text color used for inline code in markdown descriptions to aid readability --text-color-nav Text color used in the navigation sidebar --text-color-nav-hovered Text color used on a hovered over sidebar label --text-color-nav-selected Text color used on a selected over sidebar label --text-color-primary Primary text color used across all pages --text-color-property-constraints Text color used for constraints (ex. optional ) on parameters and request body properties --text-color-property-name Text color used for names of parameters and request body properties --text-color-placeholder-hovered Text color for input field placeholders --text-color-required Text color for the required constraint, to improve visibility for readers

Theming

The theme color is set using the .dark or .light CSS class on the body like in the example below.

Code ( html ) < body class = "light" > ... </ body >

You can use this class to set custom values for each variable.

Code ( css ) .dark { --background-primary : black ; } .light { --background-primary : white ; }

The logo of the portal is set via the CSS class .theme-logo .

Code ( css ) .dark { --var-theme-logo-url : url ( https://example.com/logo-dark.svg ); } .light { --var-theme-logo-url : url ( https://example.com/logo-light.svg ); } .theme-logo { content : var ( --var-theme-logo-url ); }

Additional Modifications

Custom styles and CSS variables beyond what is documented above aren't officially supported and may break with future releases. Use custom CSS with caution.

The theme.css stylesheet is injected in the <head> of the dev portal. As such, you can modify any style you like. The portal is built using Tailwind CSS.