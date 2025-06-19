Developer Portal (Legacy) Developer Portal Inject Custom Html

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.

The Zuplo Developer Portal allows you to inject custom HTML into the portal. This is typically used to inject custom analytics scripts.

Injecting Custom HTML

To inject custom HTML into the developer portal, add a file in your project's /docs folder called _inject.html .

The contents of this file will be injected just before the closing </body> tag.

_inject.html ( html ) < script > console. log ( "Hello from Zuplo!" ); </ script >

Events

You can also listen to events emitted by the developer portal. The following events are available:

Identify

This event is emitted when a user is authenticated. The event data is shown below.

Code ( ts ) interface IdentifyEvent { sub : string ; name ?: string ; email : string ; email_verified : boolean ; picture ?: string ; id_token ?: string ; }

To listen to this event, add the following code to your _inject.html file.

_inject.html ( html ) < script > window.zuploEvents. on ( "identify" , ( e ) => { console. log ( "user identified" , e); }); </ script >