Dev Portal Authentication

This documentation is for the legacy version of the Dev Portal. If you are looking for the new preview developer portal, please refer to the docs.

The Zuplo Developer Portal supports authenticating with any standard-compliant OpenID Connect identity provider such as Auth0, Okta, AWS Cognito, Clerk, etc. The developer portal also supports external auth sources like Supabase.

Below are instructions on how to configure some of the common providers.

Production Authentication Production Developer Portals must setup custom authentication. Out of the box, authentication to your developer portal uses Zuplo's test Auth0 account. The test Auth0 account can't be used in production (it will fail on custom domains) and is limited to a small number of users per month per project.